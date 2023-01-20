Magnitude 4.3 earthquake strikes near Eureka, Humboldt County





An earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale struck an area near Eureka in Humboldt County, California.

The USGS reported that the shallow quake struck the town of Wishbeak, northeast of Eureka, at 12:01 a.m. on January 20.

It wasn’t the only earthquake to shake the area recently. A 3.6-magnitude earthquake struck the same area on January 19, while several small quakes have jolted the rest of the state. A 2.9-magnitude earthquake struck Portola Valley at 11:09 pm on January 19, while the New Adria region experienced a 3.1-magnitude earthquake at 11.15 pm.

The map shows the latest magnitude 4.3 earthquake that struck Wechbeck just northeast of Eureka on January 20. It was a series of earthquakes. USGS

A magnitude 4.3 earthquake was recorded at a depth of 25.2 kilometers (15.7 miles). Shallow earthquakes are closer to the surface, which means they are often more intense than deep ones.

There have been no reports of earthquake-related damage so far, based on early USGS data. It’s likely that people in the communities surrounding Humboldt County felt it.

Earthquakes are recorded on a scale arranged by magnitude. Earthquakes between magnitude 4 and 4.9 are considered to be mild earthquakes, but they can usually be felt. It usually does not cause any significant harm.

Earthquakes are not unusual in Northern California because it is tectonically very active, and is the most seismically active spot in the lower states.

That’s because it’s at the southern end of the Cascadia Subduction Zone – where the United States sits just above the ocean floor. The fault (a break or discontinuity in the volume of rock) is located at the northern end of the San Andreas Fault, which is the boundary section between two huge subsurface tectonic plates.

Humboldt County experienced larger and more damaging earthquakes at the end of December and the beginning of January. A 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit the region on December 19 and caused widespread power outages and at least two deaths.

On New Year’s Day, a 5.4-magnitude earthquake hit the area. Half of the residents of the region did not have electricity, and some were left without water.

Experts who monitor seismic activity in the region worry that California may be long overdue for a massive earthquake.

This is because these tectonic plates are relatively stationary, which means that a lot of pressure has built up over time. And when you move, large earthquakes can occur.

The USGS said that it is very likely that some areas across the fault will be hit by a magnitude 6.7 earthquake in the next 30 years.

Do you have advice on a science story that Newsweek should cover? Do you have a question about earthquakes? Tell us at [email protected]

