In California, time is associated with natural disasters





Anyone in the Bay Area in 2020 remembers “Orange Sky Day”—the day when smoke from large wildfires elsewhere in the state choked the sun and turned the sky a dark red-orange from morning to night. Those were still days. The first of a pandemic when everything was so uncertain, but that was the day I really realized there is nothing in nature — not even the color of the sky.” — Carly Davenport, Oakland

“I was standing in the back door of our house looking at my husband working in the garden. When the house started shaking, all I could do was hold on to the doorway. We could see the headlights of cars coming from over the hill of Castro Street. The people of Noe Valley brought their grills and the contents of their refrigerators and were grilling on the sidewalk.” – Kate Cameron, San Francisco, in memory of Loma Prieta

“I was home, a few miles north of the Northridge earthquake epicenter, when I was awakened by intense shaking at 4:31 am on January 17, 1994. I got out of bed, felt my way in the dark to put on my clothes and shoes, and grabbed a flashlight to check on my neighbors. As dawn broke on that clear, windy morning, I cleared the glassware and broken dishes in the kitchen.Following the advice of my car radio, I drove gingerly—treating inoperable traffic lights as four-way stop signs—the 10 miles to Kaiser Panorama City Hospital, Where I was a pediatrician and a medical geneticist. They needed every hand.” – Harold N. Bass, MD, Porter Ranch

“I was about ten years old and was asleep in my bed on the second floor in the Fairfax area when I suddenly found myself on the floor and I don’t remember how I got there, although the floor was still in a mess.” – Ken Rudolph, Los Angeles, remembering the 1952 Tehachapi earthquake

“I was working with an 8-year-old teaching student in the Mission District of San Francisco. The earth started moving, and we waited, like good Californians, for it to stop. It didn’t. As the shaking increased, we moved to stand in the door frame. While we held on to the frame, The student looked at me and said, “What makes earthquakes?” I found myself trying to explain the movement of tectonic plates as the Earth rolls. Gene Sprouse, Walnut Creek

“The 70 mph wind sounded like a freight train. At about 1am I was awakened from a dead sleep by a huge boom, then the house shook like an earthquake as a tree swayed across the front of the house — scraping, breaking glass, squishing, then done.” It is. In our family, we divide our memories into “before” and “after” the tree.” —Jennifer Mantle, Boulder Creek, in the 2019 Santa Cruz County winter storms

“Dogs are barking, smoke alarms are going off, sheriffs are knocking on doors, voices are shouting, ‘Run now! ‘” Driving through forests of blazing trees, the smoke was so thick that your lungs were on fire and you couldn’t see the road ahead.” —Robert Starkey, San Francisco, recalls the 2017 Tubbs fire

