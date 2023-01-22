Los Angeles shooting: 10 dead and many injured in Los Angeles, America, and thousands gathered to celebrate





Los Angeles Shooting: The news of the shooting comes from Los Angeles, America. According to the information, 10 people have been reported killed so far in the shooting, which took place at 10 pm local time.

16 people were injured. The identity of the attacker is not yet known. According to local media reports, people gathered to celebrate the Chinese New Year. The condition of many of the injured is critical.

Earthquake in Pithuragarh, Uttarakhand Learn about the intensity and scale of the danger: Earth sinks in Joshimath, Uttarakhand. Hundreds of families are at risk here. Meanwhile, there is great news from Pithoragarh. People felt the tremors here on Sunday morning. 3.8 intensity was measured on the Richter scale.

The good thing is that there is no news of any loss of life yet. Let me tell you, earthquakes happen continuously in Uttarakhand. Being a mountainous country, the danger here is high.

A 14-year-old boy was trampled by a bull during Jallikattu, and died Read Entire Tamil Nadu Case: A traumatic incident came to light during Jallikattu, a bull-taming sport organized in Tamil Nadu. A 14-year-old boy who had come to witness the Jallikattu event organized in Dharmapuri village was trampled by a bull. He died instantly.

Gokul had gone to watch Jallikattu with his relatives at the time of the accident. The bull hit him in the stomach, severely injuring him. Gokul was immediately taken to Dharmapuri Government Hospital but was pronounced dead.

Dharmapuri Police has launched an investigation and is examining the footage to ascertain how Gokul was injured. Gokul is the fourth person to die from gallicattu this year.

Bodies of Nepalese plane crash victims can be found today: Bodies of the four dead in Nepali plane crash in Gazipur district were not shown to their relatives. The hospital administration asked the relatives of the four young men to fill out the form again to hand over the bodies based on physical signs.

To identify the bodies of Sonu Jaiswal, Anil Rajbahar, Abhishek Kushwaha and Vishal Sharma, their relatives were called to Maharajganj Hospital, where the hospital management asked all of their relatives to fill out a handover form.

Relatives claim that they were not shown the body. Patience runs out on this. The hospital administration asked the family to wait for a while. Chakzinab village chief Vijay Jaiswal, who went to Nepal with his relatives, said there was a possibility that the body could be retrieved on Sunday.

Brazilian army chief dismissed, order to General Thomas: Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on Saturday sacked the Brazilian army chief. The official website of the Brazilian Armed Forces on the Internet said that General Julio Cesar de Arruda has been dismissed from the post of army chief.

In his place, General Tomás Miguel Ribeiro Paiva was put in charge of the army commander. He was the commander of the Southeast Military Command.

Lula recently cracked down on the military after supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro stormed government buildings and destroyed public property.

Lula has stated publicly several times that there were definitely people in the military who allowed the riots to happen. Last Tuesday, Louise fired 40 soldiers guarding the presidential residence for failing to take action against protesters.

Posted by: Arvind Dubey

