The people of Gopsipakha are leaving the place due to lack of water





Two months ago, Dhan Bahadur Gurung, who was living in an integrated settlement for earthquake victims built by the Nepali Non-Resident Association (NRNA) in Gopsipakha, Labrak, returned to his old settlement citing water problems in the new one.

The integrated settlement has been built for 601 families displaced by the earthquake in Ward 4 of Dartch Rural Municipality. The site is about a 30-minute walk from the ancient settlement of Labrak, which was destroyed by the 7.8-magnitude earthquake in April 2015.

Gupsipakha was chosen to resettle families displaced by the earthquake after the ancient settlement was declared uninhabitable by geologists.

However, according to Dhan Bahadur, only 50 families took up permanent residence in the integrated settlement after survivors found the new structures wanting structural integrity.

“Since our old village became uninhabitable, we have moved to the new house,” said Dan Bahadur. But during the winter months, living there becomes very difficult. We can handle the cold but it is difficult to live without a water supply.”

Residents of the integrated settlement have to go to Rinjuling Settlement, Dharche Rural Municipality 4, to fetch water. “We have to spend two hours queuing to get a bucket of water,” said Dan Bahadur.

The water supply to Jobsibakha has been disrupted since mid-December.

Water is supplied to the integrated settlement from the Bhulmechet spring which originates in Mount Charachunungi, about 3,760 meters above sea level. The Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation Office, Gorkha, in coordination with various social organizations and donor agencies, initiated the project in 2017. It was completed at a cost of 60 million rupees and was inaugurated in November 2020.

Iron pipes covering an area of ​​about 19 kilometers were laid from Bomlecht spring to the integrated settlement. Soka Bahadur Gurung, chairwoman of the Drinking Water and Sanitation Consumers Committee in Pumlichit, says the extremely cold weather conditions lead to explosions in pipes that disrupt the water supply.

We can’t even fix the pipeline because it’s so cold. “Even if we replace the iron pipes with new ones, they will also explode,” Soka Bahadur said. “We have been told that water pipes have exploded in several places like Kalharkha and Syangbara Kharkha.”

According to him, the local unit has not released a budget for the repair or replacement work of the pipeline. “But even if we had the money to replace the tubes, it would be impossible to do it before April or May,” Soka Bahadur said.

As an alternative to the current water supply project, the committee plans to connect the supply lines to another project located in Tyayatapuk Kharka, about nine kilometers from the settlement. “The detailed project report has been prepared for that but we don’t know when we can start the work,” he said.

For residents of the integrated settlement, waiting for the new water supply project is not an option, Dan Bahadur said. “It could take months or even years for the new plan to materialise,” he said. “It is impossible to live in these conditions, and that is why we have returned to our old village.”

