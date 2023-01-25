An earthquake hits Nepal, killing one person; I felt tremors in India | Earthquake news





One woman was reported killed, two people injured and up to 40 homes destroyed in the mountainous district of Bagura.

At least one person has been killed and two others injured following an earthquake in western Nepal, a local official told AFP, and authorities are still searching for damage.

The US Geological Survey said the epicenter of the 5.6-magnitude quake was in the remote and mountainous region of Pagura, 400 km west of the capital, Kathmandu.

The tremor occurred at around 2:43 pm local time (08:58 GMT) on Tuesday, and tremors were felt as far away as India’s capital, New Delhi, where buildings shook for a brief period.

“It was a big earthquake. There were people gathered in the streets. There was terror for some time,” said Nain Rawal, an official in Bajura district.

District chief Pushkar Khadka said a woman was killed, two injured and up to 40 houses destroyed.

“The remoteness of our area makes it difficult to obtain complete information. We hope to assess all damages and losses by tomorrow,” Khadka added, adding that the houses that were destroyed or created cracks in the villages were mostly made of mud and stone.

Kaki said details are still sketchy because many villages in the area can be reached on foot, but police soldiers and rescuers have already been dispatched.

The woman who was killed climbed a hill to collect fodder and was crushed to death by a falling stone loosened by the earthquake, said Deb Bahadur Rokiya, a village official.

The earthquake also buried livestock and farm animals.

The National Seismology and Research Center of Nepal reported that the magnitude of the quake was 5.9.

Social media users in India said they felt strong tremors that shook ceiling fans and other fixtures.

Earthquakes are common in Nepal, which is mostly covered by mountains and home to most of the highest peaks in the world.

And in November, six people died when another 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck the Dhoti district of western Nepal.

In April 2015, nearly 9,000 people died when a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the country, destroying more than half a million homes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/1/24/earthquake-in-nepal-kills-at-least-one

