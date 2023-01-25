Uncategorized
Message for World Leprosy Day 2023
From Yohei Sasakawa, World Health Organization Goodwill Ambassador for the Elimination of Leprosy
World Leprosy Day falls on the last Sunday in January. It was founded by the French journalist Raoul Follereau in 1954 to advocate for those suffering from this disease. January 29, 2023 marks the 70thth time.
This year is also the 150thth anniversary of the discovery M. leprosyof the cause of leprosy, the Norwegian doctor Gerhard Armauer Hansen on February 28, 1873.
Leprosy, otherwise known as Hansen’s disease, is one of the oldest diseases in the world. Before Dr. Hansen discovered that leprosy was caused by a bacterial infection, it was sometimes seen as a divine punishment or curse.
The disease, which mainly affects the skin, peripheral nerves, mucous membranes and eyes, can be cured with a combination of drugs called multidrug therapy introduced in the 1980s; if left untreated, it can cause progressive disability.
Throughout history, people with this disease have faced discrimination, and myths and misconceptions about leprosy remain.
In various parts of the world, people with leprosy can find themselves isolated from society, family and friends, while in some countries outdated laws remain that deny them the use of public facilities or make leprosy grounds for divorce or dismissal.
Discrimination can have a devastating effect and lead to self-stigma. I have met individuals with leprosy who wonder if they have human rights. This is unacceptable and stems from a misunderstanding of society. I believe that if each of us makes an effort to learn the facts about leprosy and share our knowledge, we can help create a world without the problems associated with this disease.
Three years ago, in March 2020, the WHO declared the spread of COVID-19 a pandemic. Measures taken by governments around the world, such as quarantines and other restrictions, have taken a heavy toll, particularly on vulnerable communities such as people with leprosy, many of whom were already living in dire circumstances. Many lost their means of livelihood and could not access treatment for their illness or its consequences.
Leprosy programs were discontinued and this led to a significant drop in the number of new cases. The reduction masks the fact that cases go undetected, contributing to the continued transmission of leprosy and putting more people at risk of developing disability.
Concerned about the impact of COVID-19 on leprosy services, I launched the Don’t Forget Leprosy/Don’t Forget Hansen’s campaign in August 2021 to ensure leprosy is not forgotten even in the midst of a pandemic. The campaign undertook many awareness-raising activities in collaboration with a wide range of partners, including WHO, ministries of health, leprosy organizations, international NGOs, research institutes and universities. He also received the endorsement of Miss World Brazil 2022 and Miss Supranational India 2023, who used their platforms to promote his message.
Under the auspices of the Don’t Forget Leprosy campaign, the Global Forum of Leprosy Organizations was held last November in Hyderabad, India; an international symposium on Hansen’s disease was held in the Vatican on January 23 and 24 in anticipation of this year’s World Leprosy Day; and the second international leprosy conference will be held in Bergen, Norway, Dr. Hansen’s hometown, on June 21 and 22.
Even as the world learns to live with the coronavirus, the impact on the leprosy situation remains significant: this ancient disease represents an ongoing challenge that we must not ignore.
In this milestone year, when we celebrate the 70thth World Leprosy Day and 150th anniversary of Dr. Hansen’s discovery, it is time to accelerate the activities stalled by the pandemic and redouble our efforts to work for a leprosy-free world.
On the way to that goal, let’s build an inclusive society where being diagnosed with leprosy or once having leprosy is not a problem.
Together, let’s act now to eradicate leprosy.
