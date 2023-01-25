A 4.2-magnitude earthquake hits the Malibu area, followed by multiple aftershocks





A 4.2-magnitude earthquake hits the Malibu area

Officials say the quake was followed by a series of aftershocks.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CALIFORNIA – An initial magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck off the coast of Malibu early Wednesday morning, followed by multiple aftershocks.

According to the US Geological Survey, the first quake occurred at 2 a.m. about 10 miles south of Malibu Beach and 15 miles southwest of Santa Monica. Its depth has been reported at about 9.2 miles, according to the USGS.

Just seconds after the first tremor, a second quake was reported – an initial earthquake of magnitude 3.5, 10 miles south of Malibu Beach. The depth of the second quake was reported to be about 8 miles, according to the USGS.

A resident’s reaction to the Malibu earthquake

FOX 11 viewers said they felt the earthquake and its aftershocks from Malibu to Lake Arrowhead.

About 22 minutes after the initial quake, the USGS reported a 2.8-magnitude aftershock at the same location. The depth of the second aftershock was just over six miles.

Multiple aftershocks were reported following an initial 4.2-magnitude earthquake off the coast of Malibu Beach, Calif., early Wednesday morning, Jan. 25, 2023. / FOX Weather

At 2:38 a.m., a third aftershock of magnitude 2.6 hit the same area, according to the USGS.

Despite the sea strikes, the National Weather Service said there was no tsunami threat.

“The LAFD is now in earthquake mode. All fire stations in the 106 boroughs will conduct a strategic survey of their districts, examining all major areas of concern (transportation infrastructure, places for large gatherings, apartment buildings, power lines, etc.). This survey will be conducted from the ground Air and sea. Once this process is complete and reports are consolidated, assuming there is no significant damage, earthquake status will be complete. This process typically takes less than one hour,” Nicholas Prang of the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a statement at about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Shortly before 9 am, the department announced that the survey was complete.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. While there are many variables involved, geologists say damage usually does not occur until the earthquake reaches a magnitude somewhere above 4 or 5.

Malibu city officials said motorists should proceed with extreme caution on Malibu Canyon Road, Canyon Dume Road and other canyons where loose rock from recent storms may continue to fall.

The USGS provides earthquake information by state and preparedness information, including useful information for those in California.

The chain of earthquakes was felt from the west side of Los Angeles to the San Gabriel Valley.

Wednesday’s quake comes on the fifth anniversary of a magnitude 4.0 earthquake that struck around the same time — just after 2 a.m. — near Trabuco Valley on January 25, 2018.

The USGS is asking anyone who felt an earthquake to submit a summary report. You can click here for more information.

