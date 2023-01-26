Kim Kardashian shares private family text messages exchanged during the scary Los Angeles earthquake that left them ‘shivering’ with fear





Kim Kardashian shared a screenshot from her family’s group chat after the earthquake left them “shaking” in fear.

The reality stars woke up in the middle of the night when a 4.2-magnitude earthquake hit Los Angeles, California.

The Kardashian family woke up ‘shaken’ when a 4.2-magnitude earthquake struck Los Angeles in the early hours of Wednesday morning Credit: Instagram/kimkardashian

Kim posted a screenshot from the family’s group chat Credit: Instagram/Kim Kardashian

Kim, 42, posted to her Instagram Stories Wednesday morning to share a screenshot from the family’s group chat.

Kendall Jenner, 27, started the conversation at about 2.02 am immediately after the earthquake hit off the coast of Malibu.

“All are good?” she asked. “Earthquake.”

Kim replied, “Wake me up.”

“I’m fine,” said mom Kris Jenner, 66.

Kim asked, “All right?”

Kris revealed that it also woke her up and that she was “shivering”

“Everything is good here. Kim answered.

“I KING HATE THIS THING,” supermodel Kendall wrote.

Was Kenny strong? Chris asked.

“Family group chats at 2 am when the earthquake wakes you all up,” the Skims boss wrote on the screenshot, and added a heart emoji.

Kim and Kris both live in Calabasas, which is about 30 miles from the epicenter.

Meanwhile, Kendall lives in Beverly Hills, about 38 miles away, so she was going to have a slightly different experience with her jerks.

Kylie Jenner, Khloe, Kourtney and Robert Kardashian did not respond to the conversation.

Kim leaked in the screenshot that her family’s chat is labeled “OG ‘s Positive People” on her iPhone.

no check

Many who live in Los Angeles and surrounding cities woke up when the 4.2-magnitude earthquake and multiple aftershocks struck 11 miles off the coast of Malibu around 2 a.m. local time.

The LAFD said the shivering put the Los Angeles Fire Department into earthquake mode that includes a quick scan of the infrastructure of all major “areas of concern.”

There were no reports of damage or injuries.

Kris Jenner was left ‘shivering’ from the earthquakeCredit: Getty

Kim’s $60 million mansion is located near the homes of Kris and sisters Khloe, Kylie and Kourtney Credit: Google

Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner is out in Beverly Hills, a little further from the epicenter Credit: Hulu

