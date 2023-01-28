Missouri celebrates Earthquake Awareness Month in February – Newstalk KZRG





JEFFERSON CITY, MO – Every February, the state of Missouri celebrates Earthquake Awareness Month to emphasize the chance of a major earthquake in the New Madrid Seismic Zone (NMSZ) and the importance of preparedness.

Located in southeastern Missouri, the NMSZ generated some of the most powerful earthquakes to ever shake the nation. A series of major earthquakes occurred in 1811-1812, destroying buildings, ringing church bells hundreds of miles away, and briefly causing the Mississippi River to run backwards.

The area is still active today with an average of more than 200 earthquakes each year, although most are too small to be felt. No one can predict exactly when an earthquake will occur, but scientists agree that large earthquakes in this region still pose a risk.

“A major earthquake in southeast Missouri could be the worst natural disaster the state has ever seen, and it will happen without warning,” said SEMA Director Jim Remillard. “Earthquake Awareness Month is an important time to learn about this specific hazard and prepare to protect your family.”

When the shaking starts, the best way to stay safe and protect yourself from falling debris is to “drop, cover and hang”. Get down on your knees, cover your head, sit under a desk or table if possible and continue until the shaking stops. Experts say that in developed countries with modern structures, falling debris is the most common source of injury.

In active earthquake zones, it is also important to prepare before an earthquake occurs by taking some simple safety steps:

* Install bookcases to wall studs, install sturdy latches on cabinets and fasten your home’s water heater to wall studs. If it tipped over, it could cause a fire or gas leak, and you could lose a valuable water resource. * Secure overhead light fixtures and move heavy items from higher shelves to lower shelves. Many injuries in an earthquake are caused by this type of falling debris. * Assemble an emergency kit, including a flashlight, first aid supplies, portable radio, drinking water and blankets. A major earthquake can leave families unaccompanied for weeks. * Develop a plan to communicate with the family. Select a relative who lives at least 100 miles away that everyone can call to check in and let your family know you’re safe. * Learn how to turn off gas and water. * Find out if your home is covered from earthquake damage. Most earthquakes are not covered by home insurance – it must be purchased separately

Many resources are available for families, schools, and businesses on the SEMA earthquake preparedness website. It includes fact sheets, interactive maps, and informational videos that explain what to do in the event of an earthquake.

Please visit sema.dps.mo.gov/earthquake_preparedness for further information.

