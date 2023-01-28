Adventist Health / Rideout is on track to meet seismic standards





Jan. 27 — Nearly 30 years after a law was passed strengthening existing earthquake safety standards in California, some hospitals across the state still haven’t updated their aging buildings to these new standards.

Based on information from the Department of Healthcare Access and Information, Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital in Marysville currently has two buildings on its campus that may not remain fully operational in the aftermath of the earthquake.

Hospitals with buildings that don’t meet these safety standards are being asked to upgrade, replace existing facilities, or cease operations, CalMatters recently reported. When it was first issued in 1994, hospitals across the state were given until 2008 to ensure that all facilities on campus were built to new earthquake standards.

Specifically, these buildings must be able to remain standing after an earthquake. CalMatters reported that the deadline to meet this requirement was later pushed back to 2020. While most hospitals have met that deadline, there are still 23 facilities in California with at least one building that does not meet updated seismic standards.

These organizations have been given until 2025 for some to make the necessary changes to meet this requirement. Also set is a second deadline of 2030, which requires hospitals in California to ensure their buildings are fully operational in the event of an earthquake.

Right now, about 62% of hospitals have at least one building that has not yet met the 2030 structural standards, CalMatters reports.

According to the Healthcare Access and Information Administration, the N-2 Central Plant and North Building of the North Wing of Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital in Marysville has a score of 2 for structural performance and 2 for non-structural performance.

Structural Performance Class (SPC) ratings range from 1 to 5 with SPC-1 being assigned to buildings that may be at risk of collapse during a strong earthquake and SPC-5 being reserved for buildings that are reasonably capable of providing services to the public after a strong earthquake. Non-structural performance evaluates the degree of fixation and readiness of non-structural building items such as hospital equipment.

The ministry said the ratings given to the two buildings in question indicated that they were unlikely to “significantly endanger life”, but that they might not be fully functional in the event of an earthquake. Available data for other applicable buildings shows that they have achieved SPC scores of 4 and above.

“California hospitals are working to comply with the most stringent hospital building requirements in the country — ensuring that every hospital building providing critical care in the state remains operational after an earthquake,” Adventist health officials said. “Currently, all of our patient buildings meet a Structural Performance Class (SPC) of at least 2, which means they are safe after a major seismic event but may not be fully functional. At Rideout, we currently adhere to schedule requirements established by the State of California for access 2030 Compliance.”

