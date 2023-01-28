Victims of a strong earthquake hit northwestern Iran





A 5.9-magnitude earthquake hit the northwest province of West Azerbaijan, local media said, killing two people and injuring 70 others.

An earthquake was reported at a depth of 7 kilometers shallow and the epicenter was near the city of Khoy. (TRTWorld)

At least two people have been killed and 70 others injured after a 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck West Azerbaijan province in northwestern Iran and shocks were felt in many cities, emergency officials and local media said.

An earthquake was reported on Saturday at around 9.44pm [local time] At a shallow depth of 7 kilometers, its center is near the city of Khoy.

According to local officials and media reports, the earthquake of high intensity was felt by residents in several cities, including the provincial capital and largest city, Urmia, with multiple aftershocks.

Mojtaba Khalidi, a spokesman for Iran’s Emergency Organization, told state television that initial reports indicate damage occurred in Khoy as a result of the quake, adding that ambulances were dispatched from the nearby cities of Urmia and Tabriz.

The semi-official Fars News Agency said, “According to the initial observations of the Fars reporter, the scale of destruction of homes and buildings in the city of Khoy is relatively high.”

Officials said Red Crescent Society teams in the province bordering Azerbaijan have also been dispatched to the hardest-hit areas to assess the damage.

The state news agency quoted Zabihullah Kazemi, the governor of Khoy, as saying that 15 teams have been dispatched to the quake-stricken areas to assess the extent of the damage and provide relief to the people.

The quake was also felt in Turkey, Iraq, Armenia and Azerbaijan, according to the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Center.

active area

The province was hit by a 5.4-magnitude earthquake earlier this month, which shook the city of Khoy and caused severe damage to property there.

In October, a 5.4-magnitude earthquake in the city of Khoy struck nearly 400 people and partially or completely damaged hundreds of residential properties in urban and rural areas.

Iran is located in a seismically active region and has witnessed many catastrophic earthquakes in the past years.

The most devastating earthquake to hit the country in modern history was in 2013 when at least 34,000 people died in the city of Bam in the southeastern province of Kerman.

The magnitude of the earthquake was 6.7 on the Richter scale.

In recent months, a series of high and medium-intensity earthquakes has hit provinces in southern and northern Iran.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies

