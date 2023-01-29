Three killed and hundreds injured in an earthquake in Khoy, Iran | Earthquake news





A 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck Khoi, which had been hit by several earthquakes in the previous months.

TEHRAN, Iran – A 5.9-magnitude earthquake in the northwestern Iranian city of Khoy has killed at least three and injured hundreds.

At least 816 people have been infected, some of whom have been taken to nearby provinces for treatment, according to Mohammad Sadeq Motamedian, the governor of West Azerbaijan Province.

The largest earthquake occurred late on Saturday evening at a depth of 7 km and was felt in Urmia and many other districts. More than 40 aftershocks have been recorded since then, the largest of which was 4.2 on the Richter scale.

Damage to buildings and some infrastructure was reported in the area as a result of the earthquakes, especially in apartment buildings in dozens of villages around Khoy, some of which also suffered power outages.

The city has witnessed several small but large earthquakes in the past few months, which did not result in human losses or serious damage.

The authorities tried to reinforce residential buildings at risk, with the governor saying that the efforts succeeded and damages were only reported in areas where the buildings were old and not fortified.

Video footage showed streets in Khoy jammed with traffic late on Saturday as residents abandoned their homes. Since then, many have been pitched in makeshift tents amid frigid winter temperatures.

Babak Mahmoudi, the head of the country’s relief and rescue organisation, told state media that two planes loaded with aid left Tehran’s Mehrabad airport shortly after midnight while dozens of trucks full of rescue materials left for Khoy from neighboring provinces.

