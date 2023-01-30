India News Live Updates: 4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Kutch in Gujarat; No victims





India Live News Updates: A 4.2-magnitude earthquake jolted Kutch district of Gujarat state on Monday morning, said the Institute of Earthquake Research (ISR).

No loss of life or damage to property was reported, the district authorities said. The quake was recorded at 6.38 am and had its epicenter 11 km northeast of Dodai village in the district, the Gandhinagar-based reconnaissance service said in an update. on his website.

It was preceded by a 3.2-magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale at 5.18 am, with its epicenter 23 kilometers east-southeast of the village of Khavda in the district, according to the National Intelligence and Security Service. Seismic zone and low-intensity earthquakes occur regularly.

The district in Saurashtra district was hit by a devastating earthquake in January 2001 in which 13,800 people were killed and 1.67 lakh were injured. The earthquake caused severe property damage in various towns and villages of the region.

Scam cannot be obscured by nationalism or inflated response: Hindenburg Research Reply to AdaniHours Hours ago, Adani issued a '413-page response'. She opens with the sensational claim that we are "the Madoff of Manhattan." Adani also claimed that we were in "flagrant violation of applicable securities and foreign exchange laws." Although Adani fails to identify any of these laws, this is another serious accusation that we categorically deny, and we also believe that fraud is fraud, even when perpetrated by one of the wealthiest individuals in the world, and he also predictably tried to keep a low profile. of material issues and instead raised a nationalist narrative, claiming that our report amounted to a "calculated attack on India". In short, the Adani Group has tried to confuse its rapid rise and the wealth of its chairman, Gautam Adani, with the success of India itself. To be clear, we believe that India is a vibrant democracy and a rising superpower with an exciting future. We also believe that the future of India is being held back by the Adani group, who have hoisted themselves in the Indian flag while systematically looting the nation. The Adani Group tried to conflate its rapid rise and fortune to the chairman, Gautam Adani, with the success of India itself. We do not agree. To be clear, we believe India is a vibrant democracy and a rising superpower with an exciting future: Hindenburg responds to Adani's 413-page rebuttal

According to Railway Officials, Darbhanga-New Delhi Clone Special, Gaya-New Delhi Mahabodhi Express, Malda Town- Delhi Farakka Express, Banaras- New Delhi Kashi Vishwanath Express Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Amritsar Express, Jabalpur-Hazrat Nizaumddin Gondwana Express, Doctor, Amdeedkar Nagar-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Malwa Superfast Express, MGR Chennai Sentral – New Delhi Grand Trunk Express, MGR Chennai Sentral – New Delhi Tamil Nadu Express, Ayodhya Kant – Delhi Express, Rajir – New Delhi Shramjivi Express, Sultanpur-Anand Station Vihar Sadbhavana Express, Pratapgarh-Delhi Padmavat Express gets delayed due to rain and poor visibility.

The agency said the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a Naxal cadre wanted in the case of the Bijapur standoff in Chhattisgarh that left 22 policemen dead and more than 30 injured in 2021. On Monday. Madakam Ongi, alias Kamla, was arrested on Sunday from Bhopalpattanam district of Bijapur district due to an attack by armed members of the Communist Party of China (Maoist) on a group of police and members of the security forces near Tikalgudiam village in Bijapur district. The case was initially registered by the Tarim Police Station in Bijapur district on June 2021 and later re-registered by the NIA on 5 June 2021. Kochi Airport After a suspected flight suffered hydraulic failure en route from Sharjah to Kochi, Cochin International Airport reported Limited (CIAL). “Suspected hydraulic malfunction on IX 412 from Sharjah to Kochi. As a result, a full state of emergency was declared at 08.04pm at Kochi airport. The plane landed safely at 08.26pm,” CIAL reported in a statement. According to CIAL officials, there was no runway diversion or obstruction and the emergency was withdrawn at 8.36pm, and airport operations were declared normal after the emergency was withdrawn. Seats — three graduate school circuits and two teacher circuits — will be held on Monday. Polling will begin at 8 a.m. and continue till 4 p.m. in 39 districts, including Prayagraj, Kaushambi, Fatehpur, Banda, Chitrakot, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Kanpur Nagar, Kanpur Dihat, Unnao, Bareilly, Bilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Badaun, Rampur, Moradabad, Amroha, Bainur, Sambal, Bahraish, Shravasti, Gonda, Balrampur, Basti, Siddharth Nagar, Sant Kabir Nagar, Gorakhpur, Maharajang, Deorya, Kushinagar, Azamgarh, Mau, Sultanpur, Ayodhydar, Amithikar The government will hold an all-party meeting today before the budget session

The government held an all-party meeting today ahead of the budget session in Parliament. The meeting will be held in the House of Representatives building

Delhi likely to see light to moderate rain in next 12 hours The Met Office said the approach of new cloud patches over Delhi is likely to bring light to moderate bouts of rain to the city. According to data from IndiaMetSky Weather, moisture is settling on the mountain peaks of Aravali and is being lifted immediately, according to the Met agency. “The long active tail of Western Disturbance is riddled with thunderstorms. Huge incursion of moisture from both seas and interesting convergence and topology help this series of long thunderstorms. Moisture hits the peaks of the Aravali Mountains and is instantly lifted. The chain extends from southern Rajasthan-Delhi,” Twitter IndiaMetSky Weather. The Japanese government has announced the creation of a new unit next year to counter fake news and disinformation online, according to national broadcaster NHK. According to experts, disinformation is transmitted to the public through social networks and can influence public opinion and cause social unrest. Some analysts say that Russia has used such methods against Ukraine and China has done so against Taiwan. Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Matsuno Hirokazu said spreading fake information not only threatens global values, but may also affect security, national broadcaster NHK reported. The government plans to establish the new unit in the Cabinet Secretariat in April 2024 to prepare for potential external disinformation campaigns. The party leader, Swami Prasad Maurya, who disrespected the Ramcharitmanas, declared Mahant Raju Das of the Hanuman Garhi Temple in Ayodhya. Earlier, the Paramance Das of Tapasvi Chhavni had announced a reward of 500 rupees for anyone who cut out Maurya’s tongue. Former minister and leader of the Socialist Party, Morea recently sparked controversy by claiming that certain verses of the Ramcharitmanas offended a section of society. The Socialist Party also criticized Moria’s appointment as the party’s general secretary. He said, “Instead of taking action against Swami Prasad Maurya, the Samajwadi Party appointed him as the party’s general secretary.” She played FBI agent Renee Walker in “24” and voiced Tess in the video game “The Last of Us”. She was 45 years old. Wersching died Sunday morning in Los Angeles after a battle with cancer. The type of cancer has not been determined. Neil Druckmann, who created The Last of Us, wrote on Twitter, “We have just lost a beautiful artist and human being. My heart is broken. Thoughts.” with her loved ones.” A 5.8-magnitude earthquake hits China’s Aral city A 5.8-magnitude earthquake jolted Aral, a sub-prefecture-level city surrounded by Aksu Prefecture in China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on Monday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) reported. ). 8 earthquake occurred 106 km southeast of #Al (#China) 11 minutes ago (local time 05:49:37), EMSC tweeted.

