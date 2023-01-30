WHO is holding the inaugural meeting of the new Youth Council





The World Health Organization (WHO) hosted the inaugural meeting World Health Organization Youth Council from January 27 to 30 in Geneva, bringing together representatives of 22 different youth organizations from health and non-health environments. The WHO Youth Council is a dynamic network that aims to amplify the voices and experiences of young people and harness their expertise, energy and ideas to promote public health. They will work with youth and youth organizations around the world to create a youth movement for health. “The Youth Council is central to WHO’s commitment to working with young people, supporting their leadership, promoting partnerships and advocating for their recognition and visibility,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. “Your voices and your insights can make a real difference in achieving WHO’s vision of Health for All.” The Youth Council will provide advice on health and development issues affecting young people, actively engaging the WHO Director-General and senior WHO leadership. It will serve as a platform for the design and incubation of new initiatives, as well as for the expansion of existing World Health Organization youth engagement activities. Through the Youth Council, WHO will develop an inclusive strategy to engage youth at all levels of the organization. During the four-day meeting, members of the Youth Council discussed key priorities and work plans to accelerate progress in universal health care, non-communicable diseases, mental health and youth leadership for health. They spoke with WHO Director-General, President of the WHO Executive Board, Dr. Kerstin Vesna Petrič, and other senior WHO leaders to develop concrete initiatives. A few key outcomes of the meeting include: agreeing on mechanisms for making partnership opportunities available to young people around the world through networks represented by members of the Youth Council and beyond; identifying ways to establish channels for the Youth Council to present their work during key WHO meetings and collaborative events; researching gaps in the availability of data on issues of inequality in the health of young people and determining the technical support of the World Health Organization for reporting these gaps; and developing proposals for cooperation with WHO member states. As a first step, the Youth Council identified opportunities for the inclusion of Youth Envoys as part of Member State delegations and developed mechanisms for the integration of Youth Envoy programs with the support of WHO leadership.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.who.int/news/item/30-01-2023-who-holds-an-inaugural-meeting-of-the-new-youth-council The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos