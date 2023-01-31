Earthquake information: moderate mag. 4.1 earthquake – 35 miles east of Bozeman, Gallatin County, Montana, USA, on Monday, Jan 30, 2023 12:28 PM (GMT -7)





Livingston, Park, Montana (8.6 km SSE from epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single side vibration / 1-2 seconds: My desk swayed while taking an online class and the water was moving noticeably. Also, my dog ​​is afraid. | 10 users found this interesting.

Livingston, Montana (10.9 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 secs: An earthquake occurred at the home in Livingston, Montana around 12:28 p.m. It came in two bursts. The first was 2-4 seconds, then a pause of 1-2 seconds and then a short 2-2 second shaking. It is not enough to dislodge the snow from the roof but the house and the contents are disturbing. | 5 users found this interesting.

Livingston (10.5 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Rocking and rolling / 10-15 seconds: It was very intense. Nothing fell off the walls or anything. I felt like my house was coming out of the ground for a moment. The dogs did not wake up. | 4 users found this interesting.

Billings Montana (155.9 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal (lateral) swaying / 2-5 seconds: I was sitting at my desk at work and a co-worker stood up and I felt our feet kind of rock back and forth a little bit..almost felt dizzy | 3 users found this interesting.

Livingston (11.1 km SSE from epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV): The whole house shook and things fell | 4 users found this interesting.

1307 E Montana St. Livingston, MT 59047 / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Very short: You could feel the shaking coming like a gust of wind and then there was an explosion, the house shook. We thought the boiler had exploded. | 3 users found this interesting.

Livingston, Montana (47.4 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Light shaking (MMI IV) / 5-10 seconds: There was a loud noise, the house shook, and there was more shaking. You may have felt a very slight jolt after a few minutes. | 2 users found this interesting.

Livingston / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Rattling, shaking / 5-10 secs: I heard a groaning – I thought something had happened with our boiler but the whole house shook and shook… Felt big vibrations | 2 users found this interesting.

29 (6.7 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] /light shaking (MMI IV) /clattering, shaking/ 15-20 seconds: We were in the kitchen, the whole kitchen island was shaking along with everything on it, the light was flickering, the dogs woke up barking, I thought the floor shook there was a huge explosion or A train runs nearby. | One user found this interesting.

Livingston, Montana (9.7 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single side vibration / 1-2 seconds: Sitting on the couch and even though a large truck is passing by. The couch vibrated really well for about 1-2 seconds and I realized that no large car had passed near our house | One user found this interesting.

Bozeman, Montana, USA (32.6 km from epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II): On the kitchen counter, light vibration for 2-3 seconds | 2 users found this interesting.

Wilsall, Montana (28 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II): very short. I heard the house move a little and felt the ground shake at once. | 2 users found this interesting.

Livingston / Moderate Vibration (MMI V) / Horizontal (Side) Swinging / 5-10 sec: I’m on the 5th floor of an apartment building. I felt the rolling and swaying here. My plants were moving. Nothing fell off the walls or anything. | One user found this interesting.

ND St, Livingston MT (8.8 km SSE from epicenter) [Map] / weak vibration (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 secs: I thought wind was hitting the house, but no wind, then I thought maybe snow fell off the roof – similar sound and feel.

Bozeman (33 km west of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single head bump / 5-10 seconds: I heard and felt a “boom” from the house as if the house was settling or something had fallen on it. I thought it might be snow from the roof, but it looked and felt different. Then it vibrates very weakly.

Livingston Montana / mild tremor (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds: fairly short, sharp tremor preceded by a low sound. | 2 users found this interesting.

Livingston Montana (10 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / light shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 sec: lay in bed hear gurgling then the whole house bed and windows shook and vibrated | One user found this interesting.

Big Sky Mountain (81.5 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / weak rocking (MMI III) / single lateral rocking / 1-2 sec: sitting in chair, lateral movement felt | One user found this interesting.

Livingston (9.2 km SSE from epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV): Very noticeable shaking. | One user found this interesting.

Livingston, Montana (9.5 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV): We heard a bang and the whole house was shaking. | One user found this interesting.

Bozeman, Gallatin, Montana (31.9 km west of epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Very short: I heard it moving around the house, squeaking and banging | One user found this interesting.

Bozeman, Gallatin, Montana (35.7 km from epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV): Fifth Floor Hospital | One user found this interesting.

Belgrade (46.2 km west of the epicenter) [Map] / light shake (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 sec: goose bumps | One user found this interesting.

Livingston, MT / mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 sec: I was in our basement at the time of the earthquake and it caused the walls to vibrate causing items to move. The upstairs pendant lights were swinging side by side, and the pictures on the walls were slanted slightly.

Livingston, Montana. 59047 / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 15-20 seconds: The floor under my chair was shaking. It wasn’t very strong but it was enough to get me to pay attention.

Bluebird Lane, Livingston, Montana. / Moderate Vibration (MMI V) / Complex movement that’s hard to describe / 5-10sec: Felt like a long-running Sonic boom but without the boomerang. | One user found this interesting.

5 Harris Place, Livingston, MT / Not Feeling: Will there be sequels? | One user found this interesting.

Livingston / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 2-5 s: Made me look outside to see how big the truck was… | One user found this interesting.

LIVINGSTONE / weak vibration (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds: I felt and heard Betty’s voice, so I quickly asked my wife who had experienced the same thing. | One user found this interesting.

Wilsall, Montana (28 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II): very short. I heard the house move a little and felt the ground shake at once.

45 km from Great Falls, Cascade, Montana (230.6 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / I don’t feel (reported by our app)

