How trees help a statistician understand rivers and earthquakes





What do rivers, earthquakes and the Internet have in common? If you ask statistics professor Ilya Zaliapin, he will tell you that the answer is tree graphs (or simply – trees).

“In terms of research, I always talk about trees,” he said. Zaliapin studies similar random trees using statistical methods. Trees represent hierarchies, which Zalapin said is relevant to many parts of our world.

Ilya Zaliapin was recently awarded the Trevor J. McMinn Research Professorship.

Rivers are a good example. They have a “clear hierarchical organization” from the main stream to the tributaries and streams. The Earth has a less clear hierarchical organization, but it has a lithosphere, which is divided into 7 large tectonic plates, and each plate is subdivided into smaller plates, and so on into rock grains.

“Many of the phenomena around us have a hierarchical organization, which we may not see right away but it is there,” Zalapin said. “We’re trying to study those hierarchies in an idealized way and get useful information.”

Studies of Zaliapin systems are varied, from biological to seismological to hydrological. But how do you study these hierarchical systems using mathematics?

Nature’s fondness for trees

“Every time you see a tree in nature (whether it’s a vegetable tree, a river, a bronchial system, or something else), it’s likely to follow a law called Horton’s Law,” Zalapin said.

Horton’s Law was derived from work done in hydrology but it applies to many other fields. Horton’s Law is relevant for trees that are similar to themselves, such as those seen in rivers or fractals. It relates to the patterns that emerge when large tree “branches” are removed in succession, from the leaves toward the root, and helps mathematicians create models that display interesting and practically appealing properties.

“When you find a mathematical mechanism that’s universal… it’s very inspiring,” said Zalyapin.

For some reason, nature, Zalapin said, loves this sporting elegance and simplicity on a foundational level. Mathematicians always see and act upon those simple and elegant principles. The simplicity of the underlying principles of many phenomena often allows mathematicians to work in ways that are too abstract to understand the underlying component. Some abstractions eventually progress to a level where they may appear to lose touch with the actual world, though for Zaliapin, real-world applications remain the main point of interest.

Real world applications of trees

“In the middle of the 20th century, people noticed a lot of interesting regularities in how rivers are organized,” said Zalyapin. The many other hierarchical systems (in biology, geophysics, and other fields) share the same principles by which they are organized, having been represented by a tree. We’re trying to describe those principles.”

Hydrogeomorphologists describe, mathematically, the shapes nature “chooses” for river formations. Just like scientists in other fields, they look at the data they collect, develop and refine models, and then use those models to make predictions about river flow, potential flooding, and other events.

Interestingly, because of the common organizational structure, other (and seemingly unrelated) natural phenomena can be modeled in a similar way. One such example is the sequences of earthquakes that are studied by statistical seismology.

The goal of statistical seismology is to understand how earthquakes develop, to minimize damage to the economy and society, and ultimately, to predict devastating earthquakes (although the science is not there yet).

“In general, we want to understand how earthquake dynamics are regulated,” Zalyapin said. “The earthquake process is so complex that when we talk about time periods relevant to population, government, or insurance interests, from days to dozens of years, there is no clear physical theory that would tell us how earthquake sequences evolve. Accordingly, many approaches take root. in statistics and data analysis”.

To understand earthquake dynamics, Zaliapin uses earthquake catalogs, such as those developed at the Nevada Seismological Laboratory, where they collect information about the time, magnitude and location of earthquakes. Identifying earthquake clusters in both time and space can help researchers improve their models. For statistical seismologists, earthquake clusters can become time-oriented trees according to how large earthquakes trigger smaller earthquakes, which still cause smaller earthquakes, and so on.

“What’s really amazing here is that clusters that describe seismic activity follow exactly the same rules as clusters that describe rivers,” Zalapin said. “Very different standards, but the same organization. Mathematically, we’re talking about the same model.”

This Zaliapin crochet hull was made by a former MS student in the statistics and data science program, Karla Henricksen, now a math instructor at Truckee Meadows Community College.

With students in the Department of Mathematics and Statistics, Zaliapin tries to look at these results through an engineering framework. Zaliapin shows that a tree is an example of hyperbolic space, and the phenomena represented by trees can be viewed through the prism of hyperbolic geometry. In fact, many of the systems of our Euclidean world have made use of hyperbolic geometry for functional efficiency. For example, mathematicians and physicists have found that even the Internet exists in a hyperbolic realm — the way you send information from one server to another is based on hyperbolic geometry. Self-similar trees provide useful mapping of real-world structures and processes in their natural hyperbolic ‘home’.

Currently, Zaliabin and Faisal Qureshi (Davidson Academy graduate and mathematics student) apply hyperbolic geometry to explore transport efficiency on river deltas and other directed graphs. The project is supported by mission support and test services at the Nevada National Security Site.

Supporting teachers means supporting students

Zaliapin started working in mathematical geophysics as a student and loved working applications.

“It’s very attractive to see…the end product of what an entire community is doing [to be safe from natural hazards],” he said. In addition, Zaliapin has the opportunity to collaborate with researchers across different departments in the college and nationwide.

“Everything we do is data-driven, so working with the people who collect and analyze that data is important,” such as the collaboration with the Nevada Seismological Laboratory. Zaliapin has received funding from agencies such as the National Science Foundation, the US Geological Survey, and the Southern California Earthquake Center, and he was recently awarded the Trevor J. McMinn Research Professorship in Science.

“It is encouraging to see the appreciation for this work,” he said. “[The professorship] It helps me support students, because most of this money will go to research assistants.” Zaliapin said that it is important to help students not worry about their costs during graduate studies, when they can focus on their studies and research work, which leads to better results everywhere. Since summer 2022 The professorship supported two students, Natalie Bladis and Ibrahim Khan, in the graduate program in Statistics and Data Science.Their research findings were presented at a national meeting as well as at the university’s Graduate Research Symposium.

