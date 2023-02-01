The false alarm of the California earthquake offers a lesson for crisis communicators





New You can now listen to the articles of the Insurance Magazine!

An earthquake false alarm from nearly four years ago can teach disaster and emergency planners—and any crisis communicators, including insurance companies—a thing or two about communicating with the public during the aftermath of a crisis.

In May 2019, an alert message was sent to residents in Ridgecrest, California, warning them of a possible earthquake. It turned out to be a false alarm, which had an adverse effect on people living in an active earthquake zone that had been hit by a series of earthquakes 10 months earlier.

The false alert, which came from the early warning system ShakeAlert operating along the West Coast, was caused by a misleading system test message. The alert was followed by a cancellation message: “USGS ShakeAlert message cancelled. Investigation. If you protect yourself, well done.”

The false alarm was bad enough, especially for those who had already been through recent earthquakes. However, this was the second message that a team of social scientists found fascinating enough to study.

They sought to find out what the people who saw the message understood about the threat and their safety, and what actions they thought they should take as a result.

The researchers conducted one-on-one interviews with 40 Ridgecrest residents who received the alerts, as well as conducted a series of focus groups in Southern California. The goal was to find out the information that people desperately need after an emergency.

The study showed that people were confused about the content of the follow-up message that referred to the survey actions – regardless of whether they experienced earthquakes about a year ago – and that those who felt previous earthquakes had a largely negative response to the content that complemented them. If they take action to protect themselves in response to the earthquake early warning.

In short, the people who received the post-alert message found it largely ineffective.

People were confused about what was “canceled” in the follow-up letter. It was not clear if it was the message that was scrapped, or if the earthquake had already happened or was not going to happen. It was also “canceled” leaving it unclear whether people should worry about earthquakes later, and what they should do to be safe during the day.

Recipients in the study were also confused by the word “investigation.” Was it a statement that something went wrong? And if so, what went wrong? Some study participants speculated that the investigation might focus on why the earthquake did not happen, while others speculated that it was focused on why the message was sent, and still others thought it was about the consequences faced by the sender of the wrong message.

So, what do these people who have received the message want instead?

The study showed that they simply wanted an honest statement about their safety. Researchers have found that what people need most after such an emergency or lack thereof is information confirming their current level of well-being so that they can return to normal.

This wasn’t the first time that a false alarm had sounded alarms and then sent an audit of follow-up messages.

An incoming missile warning sent to mobile phones in Hawaii in 2018 read: “Ballistic missile threat in the direction of Hawaii. Seek immediate shelter. This is not a manoeuvre.” This follow-up message was further criticized for its inherent timing. It took approximately 40 minutes for a second mobile alert to sound, indicating that there was no missile.

Some people, along with the study’s researchers, seem to be pondering the implications of a false alarm. The earthquake message study indicates that the USGS created post-alert messages in advance, while other organizations were also encouraged to develop these messages in advance.

Janet Sutton, a professor at the University of Albany and corresponding author of the study, has a concluding message for those organizations that develop these messages.

“They just need to know they are safe,” she said.

Sutton says communicators need to consider what people need to know and what they need to do — not just before and during an event like an earthquake, hurricane, or wildfire.

“In general, we can do better when an event is over,” Sutton said. “How do people know that the threat is over and that it is safe for people to get out, or to come back, or that it is safe for them? That would be the takeaway for all the risks.”

This advice is not only important for people’s peace of mind and maintaining their trust in the alerting organisation, but it is necessary to bear in mind that in the absence of good and clear information, people tend to turn to less reliable sources to find out things as early as possible.

This, unfortunately, for many people means going through the morass of misinformation on social media to find out to others what happened and what to do.

“If you don’t tell people it’s safe, they are left to do their own thing in pursuit of finding out,” Sutton said.

She described what is known as convergence behaviour, whereby people tend to converge at the scene of a disaster, or when they need information or help and are motivated by informational affinity with the source.

Broad crisis communication lessons can be drawn from the study conducted by Sutton and fellow researchers, fellow University of Albany researchers Savannah Crouch and Nicholas Wu, and Michelle M. Wood, in the Department of Public Health at California State University, Fullerton.

The study, published in the International Journal of Disaster Risk Reduction, also showed that people had problems with the original earthquake alert message, “Earthquake! Expect shaking. Fall, cover, wait. Protect yourself now.”

One interviewee told the researchers: “He did not say the expected location, and whether it was [expected], what is the time frame, and whether it is an immediate problem. I don’t know how local it was.”

Sutton said technology and the nature of alerts may continue to leave some people unclear about what they are supposed to do.

ShakeAlert, for example, can only provide a warning for a general area, and earthquake timing is not exact. In addition, the messages should be short so that people can quickly read the text and take appropriate and urgent action, she explained.

“Until we have a system with better technology, we’re going to have some barriers to fight against,” she said.

The study’s take-home message for crisis communicators, including insurance companies that reach out to insureds during and after a disaster to provide information and services, is this: Consider providing information that people clearly need, and consider having a framework for these messages already in place.

Sutton suggested that contacting an idea might take the form of a simple text message with a phone number for whoever you’re calling as well as a link to basic and necessary information compiled into one webpage, so people can save that on their phone and carry it around until they get there when they need it.

In contrast, I’ve seen websites for emergency information that require people to navigate through many web pages to access the information they need.

I’ve also heard the frustration of people who’ve been through disasters who have a hard time finding the information and help they need right away.

“Clear communication and giving people quick access to the points of information they need will be very helpful,” she said. “This is an ongoing crisis communication problem, that helps people navigate afterward.”

Related:

Topics california earthquake disaster natural disasters

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.insurancejournal.com/news/west/2023/01/31/705503.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos