Trinidad earthquake: shaking felt by some in southern Colorado





Some people may have felt the shaking late last night or early this morning, according to the USGS.

El Morro, Colorado – An earthquake that was large enough could be felt in southern Colorado late Tuesday night was reported by the US Geological Survey (USGS).

According to their website, the quake struck around 11:40 p.m. and the epicenter was about 3.1 miles west of El Morro, a small town near Trinidad. Data from the USGS puts it at a magnitude of 3.1.

> The video above is about the largest Colorado earthquake ever recorded in 1882.

Some residents may not feel anything, others may feel some mild vibrations. According to the US Geological Survey, the potential for damage is small given the magnitude of the quake.

An earthquake of similar magnitude has been reported in the Raton District of New Mexico, which is not far from the Colorado border.

Small earthquakes are unheard of in that part of Colorado. In 2011, a larger earthquake about 15 miles southwest of Trinidad shook 46 buildings, according to the USGS. Two dwellings were condemned. USGS data showed that this quake was the largest in Colorado since a 5.3-magnitude quake was recorded in the northern suburbs of Denver in 1967.

No injuries were reported in the quake.

The most powerful earthquake that ever hit Colorado occurred on November 7, 1882. Geologists today refer to the Great Colorado Earthquake.

“It knocked the power out here in Denver. I immediately stopped the generators from their seats,” Matt Morgan, director of the Colorado Geological Survey (CGS), said in November. “In Grand Junction, people were running out of their homes thinking they had been demolished. with bulldozers.”

They did not have the equipment at the time to measure the intensity of the quake, but scientists at CGS were able to estimate a magnitude of 6.6 using eyewitness reports of shaking and damage from newspapers.

CGS also did a field study to try to find the epicenter, but the evidence was too short to get a definitive answer. They could say however that it was about 30 miles north of Estes Park and the shaking was strong enough to be felt in 5 states.

Large earthquakes are very uncommon in Colorado. The second strongest ever measured was in 1960, with a magnitude of 5.5 between Montrose and Ridgway.

