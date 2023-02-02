The big #ShakeOut day is today





Thursday, October 20th is International Great Shake Day, for earthquake safety practice and drills around the world! To learn more about how to register yourself or your business, click here. https://twitter.com/WeatherNation/status/1582778613467729920 Earthquakes can strike at any time of the day and anywhere so it’s important to be prepared no matter where you live! Below is a ShakeOut workout you can play to practice for an earthquake. It is important to remember that sometimes what you think is an “earthquake” can actually be the “harbinger” and there are stronger earthquakes to come. Don’t let your guard down either after the earthquake. Additional damage is possible with aftershocks that will follow days, possibly weeks, later. It is not a matter of if, but when an earthquake will occur. Are you ready for the next event? https://youtu.be/TswjUft0Exk During an earthquake, you need to “Drop, Cover, and Stabilize”. First: a drop. We get on your hands and knees to avoid getting knocked while rocking. This also allows you to crawl to cover, our next step. Next cover. You want to protect your neck and head from potential falling debris with your hands. You will also need to find a sturdy table or desk to cover to completely cover your body from potential hazards. If you are unable to get under a piece of furniture, move to an interior wall away from windows and keep your knees bent to protect your body. Finally, wait. You’ll want to keep a grip on your structure (desk or table) to keep it in place in case it shifts. Wait for the shaking to stop to leave your safe place. Tsunamis can sometimes follow earthquakes. If you live near the coast, leave your safe place and head to higher ground when the shaking stops. Check with the USGS and NWS Tsunami Alert (@NWS_NTWC on Twitter) to check for alerts in your area. Earthquakes can be preceded by smaller ‘earthquakes’ or rumbles before the main event. Generally we see “aftershocks” which are more earthquakes around the fault and they can cause additional damage.

Shakeout day is a partnership between FEMA, USGS, and others to help prepare you for a potential earthquake. To learn more about Great ShakeOut Day, head over to the official website.

