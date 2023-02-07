Long-term partners of the WHO to enter into official relations with the Organization





Geneva – The WHO Executive Board today welcomed the Carter Center, Inc. and NCD Alliance in official relations with WHO. The new status, which will be ratified at the World Health Assembly in May, allows these valued partner organizations to engage more directly in WHO processes; they can participate in the meetings of WHO administrative bodies, propose agenda items and organize accompanying events as a non-state actor. The Carter Center is a collaborator of the World Health Organization and a recognized pioneer in the fight against neglected tropical diseases. Since 1986, the Carter Center has been working with WHO and other partners to eliminate Guinea worm (dracunculiasis). The collaboration has so far reduced the annual incidence of the disabling parasitic infection from 3.5 million cases in 1986 to just 15 cases in 2021. Founded by former US President Jimmy Carter and First Lady Rosalynn Carter in partnership with Atlanta-based Emory University, the Carter Center is also widely known for its advocacy for mental health. At the 75th World Health Assembly in 2021, WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus presented Rosalynn Carter with the Global Health Award in recognition of her lifetime achievement in mental health. “Thanks to the Carter Center’s support and partnership for more than 35 years, Guinea worm has been brought to the brink of eradication,” said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. “Entering official relations is a natural continuation of our long-term cooperation. We look forward to continuing and deepening our joint work on neglected tropical diseases and non-communicable diseases.” The NCD Alliance, founded in 2009, is a global civil society movement spanning more than 80 countries, addressing common health risk factors including air pollution, physical inactivity, unhealthy diet and harmful use of alcohol and tobacco, and seeking solutions to cancer, cardiovascular diseases, chronic lung diseases, diabetes, mental health and neurological disorders and other non-communicable diseases. The Carter Center and the NCD Alliance were today admitted into official relations with the WHO. With support from the Carter Center, South Sudan (above) eliminated Guinea worm. ©️WHO/G. Ritlewski

