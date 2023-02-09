How to help Turkey-Syria earthquake victims





The devastating earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria in the early hours of Monday morning affected some of the most vulnerable people in the world. More than four million Syrians live in the region who depend on immediate humanitarian aid, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

The first quake, with a magnitude of 7.8, is one of the strongest to hit the region in the past century, affecting a region already facing cholera outbreaks and severe winter weather. On Thursday, the government confirmed that more than 20,000 people had died, making the disaster more deadly than the earthquakes that hit the country in 1999, killing about 17,000 people.

In Turkey and Syria, tens of thousands were injured in earthquakes that struck the country when many people were asleep.

Such was the case of Taj al-Din al-Qaisi, the International Rescue Committee’s field director in Syria, who was awakened by the shaking of his apartment building around 4:20 am in the middle of a snowfall. In danger of collapsing, Al-Qaisi was asleep in a car. “The worst part of the experience was the unknown. We seriously didn’t know where to go and what to do. We are just waiting to receive the messages and hope for the best and not to see our apartment collapse, and not to hear bad news about our people being hit by this crisis,” Al-Qaisi said.

Turkey is the largest refugee-hosting country in the world. Some 3.6 million Syrian refugees live in the country in the aftermath of the protracted Syrian civil war. Many of these refugees live in southeastern Turkey, in the earthquake-hit region.

The humanitarian situation in Syria makes recovery even more dangerous for people there. The only border crossing for international aid into Syria was damaged in the earthquake.

Northwestern Syria, where more than 60% of people have been internally displaced, was already facing great devastation amid an ongoing cholera outbreak that limited residents’ access to clean water. Now, Nirvana Shawky, CARE’s regional director for the Middle East and North Africa, tells TIME that people are in dire need of blankets, mattresses, baby clothes, baby food, hygiene items, clean drinking water and thermal clothing. These are related to how people may run out of their homes and not be able to pack properly. There is also a huge need in terms of shelters for people just to seek cover. Of course, the winter storm was not helpful in this regard, says Shawky.

The earthquakes that struck early Monday, February 6, were some of the largest in the region in a century.

Tweeten color – TIME

An aerial view of a destroyed building after an earthquake hits Adana, Turkey on February 6, 2023.

Oguz Yeter. Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Some countries have already committed to sending aid. The UK has promised to send a team of 76 search and rescue specialists and rescue dogs to Turkey. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed his condolences and said his government was mobilizing resources to help.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies also tweeted that it was launching immediate assistance from the Emergency Disaster Response Fund to make sure relief efforts continue.

In such cases, experts say the best way to help people is to send money to relief groups, rather than sending goods. “Not only does cash allow us to be faster, but it allows those who help these communities, to adapt to the needs of the community,” says Patricia McElreevy, president and CEO of the Center for Disaster Philanthropy. “It also injects money into the economy because the things that will then be bought are local.”

Here are some of the organizations working to help people affected by earthquakes.

Syrian American Medical Society

The Syrian American Medical Society is a relief organization working on the front lines of the crisis. They continued to serve the region even though at least one of their hospitals was closed due to earthquake damage.

They are asking for donations to purchase trauma supplies and continue to provide emergency aid to their patients.

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees

UNHCR is currently in Turkey and Syria offering high thermal blankets, mattresses, kitchen sets, plastic sheeting, plastic sheets, sleeping mats, winter clothing sets and winter jackets. You can donate here.

UNICEF

The United Nations Emergency Fund (UNICEF) has also mobilized aid for Syria, and is focused on assessing the impact of the earthquake on water plants and any other interruptions to services. It also assesses the damages to schools. Another priority, UNICEF said, is to help unaccompanied children find their families.

You can donate here to help.

Syrian civilians and members of the White Helmets work to rescue people trapped under a destroyed building after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck Syria on February 6, 2023.

Anas Al-Kharbutli – picture-alliance / dpa / AP

The White Helmets

The White Helmets, a non-profit organization of 3,000 volunteers helping the Syrian community, said they needed more equipment and supplies to continue the many search and rescue operations in the area.

The organization has previously helped provide primary care to patients with COVID-19, provided ambulance services to those in more serious conditions, and regularly provides maternal health care.

You can make a financial contribution at the following link.

Turkish Red Crescent

According to a press release, the Turkish Red Crescent has more than 240 employees and hundreds of volunteers working in the disaster area and providing mobile kitchen and catering services to the area. They also send tents, blankets and beds.

The organization is asking people to donate blood while they continue to top up blood from their existing supplies throughout the day. The Red Crescent provided bank details for donations in a tweet, but you can also donate here.

International Rescue Committee

The International Rescue Committee (IRC), an organization that responds to the most serious humanitarian crises, operates in more than 40 countries. “IRC teams are on the ground and working tirelessly to ensure the safety and well-being of our staff, local partners and those affected,” said Tanya Evans, IRC’s Syria Director.

Consider making a gift here.

People gather around a bonfire in the aftermath of the earthquake in Kahramanmaras, Turkey on February 6, 2023.

CAGLA GURDOGAN – Reuters

save the Children

Save the Children is working in northwest Syria and Turkey to best assess what aid is needed, but plans to support affected communities with emergency kits amid harsh winter weather. You can make a contribution to the Children’s Emergency Fund at the following link.

global giving

Global Giving, a nonprofit organization that connects other nonprofits with donors, has launched the Turkey-Syria Earthquake Relief Fund, aiming to raise $5 million to help meet immediate needs for food, shelter, and water. Once the initial need is complete, the funds will support long-term recovery efforts.

HOPE project

Project HOPE, a global health and humanitarian aid organization, has deployed emergency teams to help on the ground. You can support their work here.

Humanitarian Relief Foundation

IHH Humanitarian Aid and Relief has been serving communities affected by disaster and war since its founding in 1992. It collects donations to send water, food and shelter items to those in need. They also have a mobile soup kitchen that makes tours of the area. Consider making a donation here.

Doctors without borders

MSF provided immediate emergency support with more staff, blankets and supplies in northwest Syria in the aftermath of the earthquake. You can help by making a donation at the following link.

direct relief

Direct Relief is a humanitarian medical aid group that specializes in disaster response. They are mobilizing medical aid and helping fund search and rescue teams, in coordination with local officials. You can support the cause here.

Care

CARE, an organization dedicated to helping the fight to end gender inequality and poverty, is currently in the area delivering essential supplies and trying to help build temporary shelters where people can seek refuge.

Make a financial contribution here.

