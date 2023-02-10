Turkey / Syria: earthquakes – February 2023





On February 6, a 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck southern Turkey at 4:17 am. This is the strongest earthquake ever recorded in Turkey since 1939. At least 78 aftershocks were reported, followed by another earthquake of magnitude 7.5 at 13:24 with its epicenter in Ikinosu. / Kahramanmaras Province […] Turkey’s government has since issued a Level 4 alert, calling for international help. The earthquake also greatly affected northwest Syria, the region where 4.1 million people depend on humanitarian aid today […] At this time, Syrian communities are simultaneously exposed to an ongoing cholera outbreak and severe winter events including heavy rain and snow over the weekend. The humanitarian response is significantly burdened by a 48 per cent funding gap identified for the fourth quarter of 2022 (US$371.1 out of $802.1 million required). (OCHA, February 6, 2023)

The United Nations and its partners are preparing the first cross-border aid convoy into northwest Syria since a 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southern Turkey on February 6. The cross-border operation was temporarily disrupted as the road linking Gaziantep to the UN trans-shipment center in Hatay was disrupted. As of February 8, two alternative routes to reach the axis have been identified after feasibility assessments, from Gaziantep via Kilis-Kerikhan and from Mersin via Adana-Kerekhan. […] The earthquake emergency response continues into its third day. The death toll in Turkey and northwest Syria has been rising every hour, reaching more than 11,000 people as of 8 February – a 450 per cent increase since the figure reported in OCHA’s first urgent update. At least 648 aftershocks have been reported. (OCHA, February 8, 2023)

Six trucks crossed from Turkey into northwest Syria today, loaded with shelter and non-food items including hygiene kits, solar lamps and blankets. This is the first cross-border aid convoy since the 7.7-magnitude earthquake in southern Turkey on February 6 triggered an escalation in humanitarian needs. The International Organization for Migration (IOM) reported that elements of the convoy could cater to “at least 5,000 people”. (OCHA, February 9, 2023)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://reliefweb.int/disaster/eq-2023-000015-tur The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos