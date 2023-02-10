What destroyed the earthquake in the heart of one Turkish city





Collapsed apartment buildings, rubble littered the streets, families sheltering in tents on a soccer field: Initial images show widespread devastation in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, a city of nearly 400,000 people located between the epicenter of a devastating 7.8-magnitude earthquake On Monday, the unusually strong earthquake. which struck hours later.

A group of before and after photos showing how a block in the city center of Kahramanmaras was reduced to rubble by the earthquake.

before

after

Image of a Google Maps user as of August 2022; Necati Savas/EPA-EFE, via Shutterstock from February 7, 2023

Using satellite imagery, the Times identified nearly 200 buildings in the center of Kahramanmaras, also known as Marash, that showed clear signs of destruction. The downtown area with tall buildings was hit particularly hard, while residential areas outside the city center suffered less visible damage.

A satellite image of part of Kahramanmaras highlighting buildings that showed clear signs of damage or destruction.

Buildings damaged or destroyed are clearly visible in satellite images

A four-story building above a grocery store, saloon, and ice cream parlor

Eight-storey residential building with shops on the ground floor

Five-storey residential building above the market

A mosque and shorter apartment buildings have been reduced to rubble in a historic neighborhood.

Several eight-story apartment buildings, all of which had businesses on the ground floor, collapsed along this street.

Many buildings have been destroyed in the modern downtown area, a gathering place filled with historic hotels, restaurants, and shops selling the ice cream for which the city is famous.

Most of the buildings in the dense city center were eight stories high, with businesses at ground level and apartments or offices above.

A row of apartment buildings, each about eight stories high, collapsed onto a popular residential road with businesses lining the road.

Dozens of tents were erected in the stadium to help the survivors.

Several high-rise apartment buildings around the stadium and the popular Piazza shopping center were flattened.

A five storey apartment building was marketed as a homestay

Source: Times analysis of satellite image by Planet Labs; Building Footprints by Microsoft; Christopher Grace

The damage in Marash is just a small piece of the wreckage seen in southern Turkey and northwest Syria. The earthquake was one of the most powerful earthquakes ever recorded in the region, with the same intensity as the one that struck Turkey in 1939 and claimed more than 30,000 lives.

Entire blocks near the city center were reduced to rubble. Cars line the roads, and people — whose homes have been destroyed or who feel unsafe in damaged or imperiled buildings — sleep inside. The city’s soccer field has been converted into an aid distribution point, where displaced families are sheltering in tents. Once surrounded by buildings, a nearby hospital stands alone.

A group of before and after photos of the area around Kahramanmaras Stadium. The stadium is now full of tents housing displaced families, and a nearby hospital is located in the surrounding ruins.

before

pitch with

tent shelters

after

Image of a Google Maps user as of August 2022; Reuters from February 7, 2023

The Turkish president visited the survivors at the stadium on Wednesday. He acknowledged that rescue efforts had been slowed by closed roads and airport infrastructure issues, and said more help was on the way.

Rescue teams and family members have been working for days amid the rubble of collapsed buildings across the city. Many survivors are angry that it took so long for heavy machinery to arrive while they search for loved ones trapped in the destruction.

A group of before and after photos showing damage to buildings and rescue efforts around the Culture Park.

before

after

Image of a Google Maps user as of August 2022; Stoyan Nenov/Reuters from February 9, 2023

Many of the collapsed buildings are eight to 10 story apartment buildings common in the city.

A group of before and after photos showing a collapsed block of flats near the stadium.

before

after

Google Maps Street View from November 2022; Adem Altan/AFP, via Getty Images from February 7, 2023

In many blocks, only a few buildings remain. Freezing temperatures have made rescue efforts more difficult and added to the urgency of finding those still missing.

A set of before and after photos showing yet another group of apartment buildings destroyed, making Clarion Hotel Kahramanmaras stand on its own.

before

after

Google Maps Street View from November 2022; Emin Ozmen for The New York Times from February 7, 2023

Central Marash, where much of the destruction occurred, was densely populated with apartment buildings, with retail shops and restaurants often located on the ground floor.

A set of before-and-after photos show a row of collapsed retail and restaurant buildings, and a few store signs are still recognizable.

before

after

Google Street View maps as of July 2018; Adem Altan/AFP, via Getty Images from February 7, 2023

According to reports from the Turkish government, Kahramanmaras province, where the city of Marash is located, was one of the hardest hit areas. This week, a three-month state of emergency went into effect in 10 of Turkey’s 81 provinces, including Kahramanmaras. As of Thursday afternoon, the county has reported more than 4,800 deaths and nearly 10,000 more injured. The death toll is expected to rise in both Turkey and Syria as rescue teams continue their search.

