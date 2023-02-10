Satellite images showed that the Turkey quake opened a 190-mile-long fissure





Two massive cracks opened in the earth’s crust near the Turkish-Syrian border after two powerful earthquakes rocked the region on Monday (February 6), killing more than 20,000 people.

Researchers from the UK’s Center for Earthquake, Volcano and Tectonics Monitoring and Modeling (COMET) found the ruptures by comparing images of the area near the Mediterranean coast taken by the European Earth observation satellite Sentinel-1 before and after the devastating earthquakes.

The longer of the two ruptures extends 190 miles (300 kilometers) in a northeasterly direction from the northeastern tip of the Mediterranean Sea. The fault was caused by the first of two major tremors to hit the region on Monday, the stronger with a magnitude of 7.8 which occurred at 4:17 a.m. local time (8:17 p.m. EST on Feb. 5). Comet said in a tweet on Friday (February 10) that a second fissure, 80 miles (125 km) long, opened during the second quake, and was somewhat lighter at a magnitude of 7.5 about nine hours later.

Related topics: The devastation caused by the Turkey earthquake, monitored by satellites (photos)

Such ruptures commonly appear after strong earthquakes, Professor Tim Wright, who leads the COMET team, told Space.com in an email. However, these two fissures are unusually long, which is evidence of the massive amount of energy released by the earthquakes.

“The larger the earthquake, the greater the fault and the more slippery,” wrote Wright. “This seismic fault is one of the longest on record on continents. It is also unusual for two such large earthquakes to occur within a few hours of each other.”

The movement of the tectonic plates that caused the earthquakes was so great that cracks could be clearly seen on the surface, running through cities and in some cases directly through buildings.

“We estimate horizontal displacements that are assumed to rarely reach 5 metres [16 feet],” Milan Lasecki, COMET researcher, told Space.com in an email. In fact, the people living in those regions could not have missed such a large displacement of the terrain. “

Local scientists shared photos of the surface cracks on Twitter (opens in a new tab), confirming what satellites observed from space.

Surface rupture in Al-Hasa city. #earthquake #debreem pic.twitter.com/klsw2zesYj February 8, 2023

See more

This area, north of Cyprus, is prone to strong earthquakes, as three tectonic plates meet here – the Anatolian, Arabian and African plates – creating stresses as they collide with each other. However, Monday’s earthquakes were marked by their intensity and destructive effects, according to experts.

More than 20,000 people have been reported killed, and it is likely that many more victims are still buried under the rubble as rescue operations progress slowly, especially on the Syrian side which has been ravaged by armed conflicts for years.

Since earthquakes occur, satellites operated by government agencies as well as private companies are assessing the damage. According to NASA (Opens in a new tab), the quakes erupted along a fault line 11 miles (18 km) below the surface. NASA said in the statement that this shallow depth means tremors spread with sinister force, hundreds of miles from the epicenter.

(Image credit: Copernicus/NERC/COMET)

“These were very large, powerful earthquakes that ripped right up to the surface over a long chain of faults,” Eric Fielding, a geophysicist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, said in the release. “This resulted in very strong tremors over a very large area that struck many densely populated cities and towns. The length of the faults and the strength of the 7.8-magnitude earthquake was comparable to the 1906 earthquake that devastated San Francisco.”

Across the Turkish cities of Türkoğlu, Kahramanmaraş and Nurdaği, thousands of buildings have collapsed, burying their residents and displacing thousands of people.

Follow @TerezaPultarova on Twitter. Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.space.com/turkey-earthquake-satellite-images-200-mile-rupture The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos