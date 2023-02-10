Turkish Twitter cut-offs hurt earthquake rescue operations





The following article has been reprinted with permission from The Conversation, an online publication covering the latest research.

Twitter was blocked in Turkey on February 8, 2023, according to internet monitoring service NetBlocks. The outage came amid a massive rescue operation and humanitarian crisis in the wake of the earthquakes that hit southern Turkey and northern Syria two days ago. It appears that access to Twitter was restored about 12 hours after it was first blocked.

Twitter is a micro-blogging platform that provides users with a way to share short bits of text, audio, and video as well as the ability to post threaded conversations. Almost as soon as the main quake hit, thousands of eyewitnesses posted videos and photos on social media, especially on Twitter. These early eyewitness accounts are invaluable in helping emergency relief workers and researchers assess the extent of the damage and match aid with what is needed on the ground.

The Twitter blackout, likely the result of government action, appears to have hampered rescue and relief efforts. NetBlocks noticed that ISPs were blocking traffic to Twitter, and that people could circumvent the block by using a Virtual Private Network, or VPN.

Officials in many countries periodically block social media and internet access in an effort to limit the flow of information. Turkey is among the countries with a long history of internet censorship.

Twitter’s role in disaster relief

Twitter has been used extensively in past natural disasters. A briefing issued by the US Department of Homeland Security in 2013 stated that social media played an important role during disasters. Twitter in particular has been an important source of real-time, crowd-sourced eyewitness data that enables aid workers to engage with affected communities.

A recent study looked at all 375 million tweets in one day (September 21, 2022) and found that the service allowed governments to communicate crisis information to citizens and citizens to request help and information. This type of communication and coordination of response efforts has been helpful in many situations, from the water pollution crisis in West Virginia to the hurricane evacuation in Florida.

Humanitarian aid and disaster relief require immediate monitoring, almost immediately after a disaster. The combination of Twitter feeds, geolocation data, and mapping of the extracted information makes it possible to visualize an unfolding crisis. Responders can track the locations of damages, losses, and resources to determine how best to direct relief efforts.

This type of data helps researchers in areas such as transportation gain insights into the dynamics of evacuations. A time-based analysis of tweets during Hurricane Sandy in October 2012 shows that researchers can use crowdsourced data from Twitter to determine the intensity of the hurricane in real time. Such analyzes of images of damage and flooding shared via social media help emergency managers determine storm damage and plan relief efforts.

Losing access to Twitter, whether due to government bans, financial barriers to the Twitter API, or a Twitter outage like yesterday’s global glitch, will severely limit updated information on disaster response as events unfold. It also hinders the ability to learn from the past and prepare for future emergencies.

This article was originally published in The Conversation. Read the original article.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/turkeys-twitter-cutoff-harmed-earthquake-rescue-operations/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

