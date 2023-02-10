Antakya is a ghost town, Syrian earthquake survivor saysExBulletin





Destroyed buildings are seen from above in Antakya, southeast Turkey, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. HUSSEYNE MALLA/AP HESEEN MALLA/AP .

More than 20,000 people have died in the devastating earthquakes that hit Turkey and Syria, according to the Associated Press.

The Turkish government stated that more than 3,000 buildings collapsed.

Asala Sheikhani, 35, is one of the hundreds of thousands displaced by the earthquakes. She lives with her two daughters, Lillian and Sawsan, in southern Turkey.

She fled the war in Syria 12 years ago and came to Turkey as a refugee. She works as a teacher at a school for other Syrian refugees, which is funded and run by the Karam Foundation, a non-profit organization that helps Syrian refugees in Syria, Turkey and the United States.

Now she and her family have been forced to leave their home again.

On Thursday, Sheikhani spoke with Laila Fadel from Antakya, Turkey, on the Morning Edition program. She said she saw no help and people were still under the rubble of collapsed buildings.

“No one digs them out, no one. Antioch is a ghost town. There is nothing there, no life at all.”

Shaikhani and her family have no place to stay. The group includes 12 women and eight children, including children. She called her employer for help and said they would come to take her to Reyhanli, another city in Turkey.

Digital highlights have been edited for length and clarity.

Interview highlights

at the onset of earthquakes

When we’re out I don’t see the rest of the family. We don’t know where they are. No headscarf, no shoes, only in pajamas, I was running around shouting my daughters’ names “Where are you? Where are you?” I finally found them, thank God [thank God].

I heard a big bang and the earthquake started. I put my girls under the table. Everything fell on us. So no electricity…it’s very dark. I’m trying to get my girls out of the building. There is a small hole. We get all the kids out, one by one…

And the rain was heavy, heavy and cold. Therefore, I take all my daughters, my brother’s wife and children, my father and mother to the garden. Then I went back with my brother to get my two aunts, who are both old, out of the building. We put them on our backs and take them out.

When we’re out I don’t see the rest of the family. We don’t know where they are. No headscarf, no shoes, only in pajamas, I was running around shouting my daughters’ names “Where are you? Where are you?”

I finally found them, thank God [thank God].

More than 300 thousand people are now homeless

I have a child who is five years old and he is 14 years old. We are going somewhere else because they kicked us out today. We ran and went to the camp. They said that there is a camp of the people of Antioch. We came yesterday. Well, he said, I’ll give you a tent. I stayed two hours in the cold with my daughters. Then he said I’m so sorry there’s no one for you… He let me and my daughters out. I was in the car yesterday. And today again.

No police or rescue teams

We don’t see anyone. We don’t know what happened. We don’t know the news. We don’t know where we should go. There are no police or rescue teams. Even for medical matters, we do not have centers. Nobody tells us what to do.

In Antakya, there is nothing here. nothing. We don’t see anyone. We don’t know what happened. We don’t know the news. We don’t know where we should go. There are no police or rescue teams. Even for medical matters, we do not have centers. Nobody tells us what to do.

We stayed two days in this park. tow days.

What people did, they went to the markets. They break down the doors and take out everything inside. Just to eat. We are forced to do so.

For the toilet there is no place. We do it in front of each other.

People are surrounded by death

All children cry. They need milk. There is no milk. no blankets…

We don’t have phones. We don’t know what happened. Many children are underground. They died. My uncles’ families died. We have a woman who died because a wall fell on her. She was twenty-three years old. She gave birth to three children. She is dead. The hospital was damaged. collapsed. completely. She died with us in the car.

Audio transcript of interview with Asala Shaikhani edited by Olivia Hampton. The digital version was edited by Majd Al-Wahidi.

