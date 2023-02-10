In Turkey, a parking lot turns into an open-air morgue after an earthquake





Antakya, Turkey – Near the epicenter of Monday’s devastating earthquake, hundreds of dead bodies lined the sidewalk of a parking lot outside a hospital in Hatay province. The makeshift open-air morgue was a grim reminder of the human toll of the disaster.

More than 20,000 people have died across Turkey and Syria, a number that is expected to rise as search and rescue efforts shift to recovery operations.

The Hatay Training and Research Hospital is located in one of the hardest-hit areas and has been severely damaged, leaving staff overwhelmed with handling hundreds of corpses left on the concrete, many without identification.

Mehmet and Yusuf Özdemir were among hundreds of families trying to find the bodies of their brother and his family on Wednesday.

One by one, they opened and closed the body bags, frustrating the countless corpses.

Muhammad said: “The relatives of the deceased, like us, do not want to unpack the body bags and see this terrible sight.” “This is not the way it should be.”

Their brother İbrahim Özdemir, along with his wife Emine and their two daughters, 1-year-old Emine and 3-year-old Necla, were killed when the earthquake trapped the family under the rubble of their apartment building.

After more than an hour of searching, Muhammad and Yusuf finally found the bodies of Ibrahim and his family. They transferred them to a car, and drove off to a nearby cemetery to bury them.

As they drive off, destruction surrounds them. Once lined with tall apartment buildings, the road leading to the cemetery was now strewn with broken concrete and endless piles of debris.

Families have gathered in tents near the ruins of what was once their home. Many of them were Syrian refugees who fled to southern Turkey to escape a grinding civil war, only to find themselves displaced once again.

In the Vatkli Mosque, mourners prayed over the bodies of the Ozdemir family. The burial ceremony was led by another relative, the imam of the mosque.

Outside the mosque, a group of mourners dug four graves side by side, one for each family member.

Some wept softly as the bodies were lowered to the ground. Relatives sat solemnly on the sidewalk, watching the scene.

Fatma Özdemir, Ibrahim’s aunt, cried during the burial. Other mourners said their final farewells, as they brushed the dust from the graves in the cool air.

Across Turkey and Syria, rescuers and volunteers are still walking through the rubble of thousands of collapsed buildings, preparing for more burials to come.

Sarah Kerr contributed additional video production.

