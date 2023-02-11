Turkey and Syria earthquake – the latest: Syria allows aid into rebel-held areas; An elderly woman was rescued after four days from the rubble | world News





The United Nations Security Council is set to discuss whether to allow the United Nations to provide aid to rebel-held areas of Syria through more than one Turkish border crossing.

A decision is due next week.

Russia has warned against the move, which it believes is unnecessary.

Diplomats have raised concerns about the speed of the council’s response after Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for more access to northwest Syria via Turkey.

A UN diplomat said there was “frustration with inaction” on the issue, adding that the UN Security Council needed to “step things up and get things done”.

Ronaldo Costa Filho, Brazil’s ambassador to the United Nations, said aid chief Martin Griffiths will brief the council next week after visiting both Turkey and Syria.

Any decision, he said, “will depend on an assessment of the concrete situation on the ground, and cannot be an instinctive reaction to what is in the press.”

As previously mentioned, the United Nations has come under fire for its response to the earthquake in Syria – the leader of the White Helmets volunteer group said on Friday that no aid had reached the war-torn country’s northwest except for a planned shipment. before the earthquake.

But Russia’s deputy ambassador to the United Nations, Dmitry Polyansky, said the current mandate to send aid shipments through one border crossing was sufficient.

“We will listen to Griffiths when he returns,” he added.

For context: The United Nations has been able to get aid to people in rebel-held Syria via Turkey for nearly a decade under a Security Council mandate — though only through one border crossing.

The Syrian government considers aid shipments crossing its borders a violation of its sovereignty and has demanded that it be delivered across the front lines of the 12-year-old civil war.

On Friday, Syrian leaders agreed to the move.

On Friday, Syrian leaders agreed to the move.

