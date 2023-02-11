Football star Christian Atsu remains missing after the earthquake in Turkey





His agent said that despite reports that he had been pulled from the rubble, a soccer star remained missing on Thursday after devastating earthquakes hit Turkey.

His agent Nana Secher on Tuesday reported the safety of Ghanaian winger Christian Atsu, who has starred for Chelsea, Newcastle United and several other Premier League teams.

Seşir tweeted that officials at Atsu’s current club Hatayspor, who play in the Turkish Super League, had told him that Atsu had been “pulled out of the rubble alive”.

Later, the Ghana Football Association also tweeted that Atsu was “successfully rescued from the rubble of the collapsed building and is receiving treatment.”

Christian Atsu in Newcastle upon Tyne, England, in January 2021. Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images file

But on Thursday, Sechere tweeted that Atsu “hasn’t been found yet,” and he won’t have any more updates unless he sees or speaks to Atsu.

It came after an earlier tweet said Sechere was doing everything he could to locate Atsu, 31, who played 61 times for his country. Secher added, “As you can imagine, this continues to be a devastating time for his family and we are doing everything we can to locate Christian.”

His postings came after Hatayspor manager Volkan Demirel told Reuters it was “not the case” that Atsu, who joined his side last year, was “drawn or transferred elsewhere”.

Atsu’s latest tweet after scoring the winning goal in his side’s 1-0 win over Kasımpasa SK on Sunday.

At least 20,000 people were killed after two massive earthquakes shook Turkey and neighboring Syria on Monday.

The first earthquake hit neighboring Turkey and Syria in the first hours, and its magnitude was recorded as 7.8 on the Richter scale, which is a “major” earthquake on the official scale. Hours later, a second earthquake of magnitude 7.6 struck nearby.

More than 17,130 people have died in Turkey, Turkey’s disaster management agency said Thursday. In Syria, more than 3,800 people have been killed, according to officials there.

The team confirmed on Tuesday that goalkeeper Ahmet Ayoub Turkaslan, 28, who played for Yeni Malatyaspor in the Turkish second division, was among the dead.

With freezing temperatures, rescuers in both countries face a race against time to pull survivors from the rubble, and some in Turkey have criticized President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government for what they describe as its slow response.

Opposition leaders and some social media users also criticized his government’s decision to block access to Twitter for about 12 hours, from Wednesday afternoon to Thursday morning, as people scrambled to find loved ones and share information about aid arrivals and the whereabouts of those still trapped. rubble.

Turkish authorities said they were targeting disinformation. On Thursday, Erdogan, who has come under scrutiny amid a cost-of-living crisis ahead of a general election in May, hit back at his critics, saying “dishonest people” were spreading “lies and slander”. about government actions.

Henry Austin

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed.

