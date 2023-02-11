Turkey resorts to mass burials after the devastating earthquake





Kahramanmaras, Turkey –

There is near-assembly line burial quality in this southern Turkish city near the epicenter of one of the world’s deadliest natural disasters in years. The exigencies of mass death have left no other choice since Monday’s 7.8-magnitude earthquake turned the area into a shattered house of mangled corpses and broken masonry.

And so, with the death toll rising each day—on Thursday, it jumped past the 20,000 threshold across southern Turkey and northern Syria—excavators run like undead beasts through the cemetery of pine forests on the outskirts of Kahramanmaras, exceeding 200 feet. – Long trenches to receive the victims.

Mourners pray on body bags near mass graves that have been dug on the outskirts of Kahramanmaras.

(Tom Nicholson / For The Times)

Every yard of the ditch was claimed on Thursday by simply turning it over. The digger had barely lifted the bucket before the survivors emerged, exclaiming “there is no god but God” as they lifted another bag of bodies and shoved it into the new hole.

A puritan-looking imam stood beside him, reciting a rapid, half-minute set of Koranic verses before moving swiftly along the trench to the next grave in line, leaving family members to finish the grim work of constructing a canopy of wood slats laid crosswise over the corpse.

Then the excavator covered the trench with earth; There is no headstone, but a piece of wood hewn from one of the nearby pine trees with a name and date written in black marker.

Mourners stand by as another body is placed in a freshly dug trench outside Kahramanmaras.

(Tom Nicholson / For The Times)

And that was, other than the smell of earth, freshly felled wood and rotting flesh.

“We buried four of our relatives today,” said Muhammad Abu Khaled, 42, a Syrian tailor who has lived in Turkey for many years. All of the dead were from the same family. The total figure shown in the family includes the grandfather, grandmother, their son, wife and their three children.

The children slept in the same room as their grandparents. They were all curled together when we found them.” We barely got them out three hours ago. We’ve been trying since Monday.”

Mourners look on as their loved ones’ remains are marked in a freshly covered mass grave outside Kahramanmaras.

(Tom Nicholson / For The Times)

The body of a 7-year-old boy was wedged so tightly into the rubble that it could not be removed. His parents were still missing, too; Abu Khaled suspected that they had survived, but he “hoped for a miracle.”

And the bodies keep coming.

Once an elegant town, Kahramanmaras lies at the foot of Mount Ahir and is famous for its version of dondurma, the Turkish ice cream.

Now most of the buildings are in ruins. More often than not, the floors collapsed into one another like a shattered layer of cake; Others simply collapsed into incoherent mounds of rubble.

Almost every corner is littered with disaster crews operating bulldozers and using jackhammers to break through concrete.

In the remains of a building, a rescue worker pressed into a foot-high opening between two floors to extract a body.

A woman nearby – a resident of the building – exclaimed that her son was still buried but still alive. A policeman on the side muttered that it was impossible and shook his head slightly as he looked at his colleague.

Search and rescue workers continue to search for bodies Thursday in Kahramanmaras.

(Tom Nicholson / For The Times)

All day long, green sirens were heard relaying the latest victims removed from the rubble. They moved the bodies to the edge of the cemetery, where the authorities had prepared a kind of reception point.

Police officers in white uniforms removed body bags, laid them on the ground, then unzipped them to reveal a glimpse of bruised and scarred skin before taking a photo for documentation.

On one side were the unknown or nameless people, as the survivors — their faces sunken by the stench and the sight of so many dead — walked past, seeking to know the fate of their lost loved ones.

Wood markers serve as tombstones on one of the many new mass graves of Kahramanmaras earthquake victims.

(Tom Nicholson / For The Times)

There are relief organizations around the cemetery that distribute ready-made meals. One offered chicken doner (the Turkish version of shawarma), drawing lines for people not far from a pile of now-empty body bags.

As night fell, the rigs continued making furrows. To the four trenches they had dug in one section of the tomb, they added another quartet, and then another.

It wasn’t enough.

In one of the trenches, Abd al-Qadir Ahmed and his brother Jihad worked together to complete the graves of their parents, hammering a piece of wood into the soft earth with a stone.

Abd al-Qadir choked on a tense sigh that seemed so inconsistent with the structure of his body. Jihad was crying too, ignoring his family who told him it was time to go.

Unidentified bodies await identification before being buried in the Kahramanmaras mass graves.

(Tom Nicholson / For The Times)

He sat on the grave, hugging the mound of earth with his body. His relatives walked a short distance, then turned around to watch him.

He didn’t move. Instead, he repeated the Qur’anic verse, “We belong to God and to Him we shall return”, his chest groaning with tears.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latimes.com/world-nation/story/2023-02-09/mass-burials-in-turkey-in-the-wake-of-the-earthquake The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos