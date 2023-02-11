Turkey earthquake kills Orlando couple





The death toll in Turkey and Syria continues to rise after Monday’s earthquake killed more than 20,000 people, including an Orlando couple. An old friend received the news Thursday morning. “I don’t know what that feeling is, so I’m just waiting for the freight train to hit me,” Vasileios Poulos said. “He received some devastating news Thursday morning from Turkey about his best friend, Alex Elgin and his friend’s wife, Veronica, leaving him sedated.” Alex’s brother, along with the rescue team, find him in the rubble and confirm that they are still in bed, and confirm that they are holding each other in the bed with concrete on top of it. They didn’t even have a chance to get up, just probably thinking, shaking, what’s going on and turning off the lights. It wasn’t worth it,” Poulos said. “The entire Elgin family lives in Iskenderun on Turkey’s Mediterranean coast. They live in a five-story building, which was flattened in Monday’s earthquake,” he says. And Alex’s brother dug their mom that day. Before, so the mother died, too.” Alex and Veronica of Dr. Phillips’ area in Orlando, she was a nurse. He was a mortgage broker. Poulos says they’ve been in Turkey since Jan. 28 for in vitro fertilization treatments. The newlyweds married last July and were ready To start a family.” They didn’t know. They didn’t even get the good news they’ve been waiting a long time,” said Poulos. Now, Poulos is doing what he can to help the remaining family and others in town by setting up a GoFundMe in Alex and Veronica Elgin’s names. As much money as I can for the immediate family who have lost dozens of their members. There is no one left,” says Poulos. He also says that people need blankets, shoes, jackets, anything to keep warm in the 20-degree weather. The suffering there is to a level, Paulos said – there are no words for it. A Florida father has been charged after killing his 13-year-old son in an illegal street acing event

Orlando, Florida –

The death toll in Turkey and Syria continues to rise after Monday’s earthquake.

More than 20,000 people have died, including an Orlando couple.

An old friend got the news Thursday morning.

“I don’t know what this feeling is, so I’m just waiting for the freight train to hit me,” Vasilios Poulos said.

He received some devastating news Thursday morning from Turkey about his best friend, Alex Elgin and his friend’s wife, Veronica, that left him feeling numb.

“Alex’s brother with the rescue team found him in the rubble and they confirmed they were still in bed, they confirmed they were holding each other in the bed with concrete on top of it. They didn’t even have a chance to get up, just maybe thinking, shaking, what’s going on and lights out. It wasn’t worth it.” Paulos said.

He says the entire Elgin family used to live in Iskenderun on Turkey’s Mediterranean coast.

They lived in a five-story building, which was flattened in Monday’s earthquake.

“Alex’s brother dug up their mother the day before, so the mother died too,” said Poulos.

Alex and Veronica were from Dr. Phillips in Orlando.

she was a nurse; He was a mortgage broker.

Poulos says they’ve been in Turkey since January 28 for in-vitro fertilization treatments.

The newlyweds got married last July and were ready to start a family.

“They didn’t know. They didn’t even get the good news they had been waiting for so long,” said Poulos.

Now, Poulos is doing what he can to help the remaining family and others in town by setting up a GoFundMe in Alex and Veronika Ilgin’s name.

“I want to give as much money as possible to the immediate family who have lost dozens of their members. There is no one left,” Poulos said.

He also says people need blankets, shoes, jackets and anything to keep warm in the 20-degree weather.

“The suffering there is to a level — there are no words for it,” said Poulos.

The most important titles:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wesh.com/article/turkey-earthquake-orlando-couple-dead/42820204 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos