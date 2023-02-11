Turkey and Syria earthquake: A newborn, a family of six and a couple are among those rescued from the rubble | world News





A newborn baby and a family of six are among those who defied the odds and pulled alive from the rubble in Turkey, days after a devastating earthquake.

The rescue operations come as hopes of finding more survivors after Monday’s 7.8-magnitude quake faded in the face of freezing temperatures.

Recent earthquake – Turkey refuses help from Cyprus

Stories emerged of extraordinary human resilience in the face of adversity.

A family of six lives 101 hours under the rubble

Image: A woman and her family survived huddled together in an air pocket

A husband, wife and their four children were rescued after spending 101 hours under the rubble.

The family managed to survive by huddled together in a small air pocket below a collapsed building in Iskenderun, Hatay Province.

The tower block was only 600 feet from the Mediterranean Sea and the earthquake caused the sea to rise and flood downtown up to feet from where they were trapped.

Save a newborn baby

0:47 10-day-old baby rescued after 90 hours

A 10-day-old baby girl was pulled from the rubble with her mother 90 hours after the disaster.

Search and rescue teams found the infant, named Yagiz Ulas, in Hatay province, according to officials.

Saved couple

Image: There was relief when Hassi Mourad Klink and his wife, Razia, were released. Pic: AP

Rescue workers cried with relief when a couple who had spent 109 hours buried in a small crevice under the rubble were freed.

Shouts of “Allahu Akbar” rang out as Hassi Murat Kling and his wife Razia were carried through the crowd on stretchers to an ambulance waiting in Iskenderun.

One rescue worker said Mr Kilenke was joking with the search party while still trapped under the rubble, in an attempt to lift their spirits.

He also asked for cigarettes and tea while still buried, but had to be refused.

I found teenage joy

Near the epicenter in the city of Gaziantep, emergency workers rescued Adnan Mehmet Korkut from the basement where he had been trapped since the earthquake.

1:30 Teenager rescued after 94 hours under rubble says he drank urine to survive

Trapped for 94 hours, the 17-year-old said he was forced to drink his own urine in order to survive.

He smiled at the crowd of friends and relatives who wept tears of joy as he was carried and placed on a stretcher.

Read more: 'We thought they were dead': Sisters rescued minutes away Why was the destruction of buildings in Turkey so catastrophic?

“Thank God I have arrived,” he said, hugging his mother and others who bent down to kiss and cuddle him as he was loaded into an ambulance.

“Thank you, everyone.”

A rescue worker named Jasmine told him: “I have a son just like you.

“I swear I haven’t slept for four days. I swear I haven’t slept, I was trying to get you out.”

Dramatic rescues

Photo: Rescuers rescued 20-year-old Ibrahim Kantarji in Kahramanmaras

Dramatic rescues were also reported elsewhere, including the city of Antakya, where crews rescued a 10-year-old girl.

Search teams also found 20-year-old survivor Ibrahim Kanterji in Kahramanmaras, while Eyup Ak, 60 years old, was towed to a safe place in Adiyaman, 104 hours after the earthquake.

Image: Eyup Ak, 60, was trapped for 104 hours. Pic: AP

The disaster of the century

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called it the “disaster of the century”.

As morgues and cemeteries overcrowded, corpses, wrapped in blankets, rugs and tarpaulins, littered the streets of some cities.

Turkish authorities said more than 19,000 people have been confirmed dead in the disaster so far in Turkey, and nearly 75,000 people have been injured.

Some 3,384 deaths have been confirmed on the other side of the border in Syria, bringing the total death toll to more than 22,000.

The total exceeds the more than 18,400 people who died in the 2011 earthquake off Fukushima, Japan, which triggered a tsunami and the estimated 18,000 people who died in an earthquake near Istanbul in 1999.

They will die from the cold

Meanwhile, in the city of Antakya, people scrambled to get supplies to be distributed from a truck.

One of the survivors, Ahmet Tokuz, called on the government to evacuate people from the area.

He said: Especially in this cold, it is not possible to live here.

“If people don’t die from the rubble, they will die from the cold.”

Winter weather and damage to roads and airports hampered rescue efforts.

The Turkish government has been criticized for being too slow to respond.

