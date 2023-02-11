A 10-day-old baby is rescued from the rubble after 90 hours





Kneeling under concrete slabs and whispering “God willing,” rescuers cautiously reached the rubble, then passed on their prize—a 10-day-old newborn who survived four days with his mother in the collapsed building.

Eyes wide open, Turkish baby Yagiz Ulas was wrapped in a shiny thermal blanket and taken to a field medical center in Samandag, Hatay province, on Friday. Video images from Turkey’s disaster management agency showed emergency workers carried his dazed and pale but conscious mother onto a stretcher.

The rescue of several children has lifted the spirits of exhausted crews searching for survivors on the fifth day after a major earthquake struck Turkey and neighboring Syria, killing more than 21,000 people.

Rescuers, including specialized teams from dozens of countries, worked through the night in the rubble of thousands of wrecked buildings. In frigid temperatures, they regularly pleaded for silence while listening for any sound of life from the mounds of deformed concrete.

In the Turkish town of Kahramanmaras, 200 kilometers (125 miles) north of Samandag, workers in orange overalls crammed into an air pocket below a crumbling building to find a little boy crying with dust in his eyes, before rescuers calmed him down. A video from the Turkish Ministry of Defense showed him gently cleaning his face.

To the east of Turkey, the frightened face of another boy looked out from the feteer building, his cries rising above the sound of drills and mills trying to free him Friday morning in the predominantly Kurdish city of Diyarbakir, where 7.8 is. The earthquake and aftershocks of magnitude turned the residential blocks into piles of rubble and piles of broken stones,

After opening a wider hole, workers placed an oxygen mask over his face and carried him to safety. Like baby Yagiz, his mother followed him on a stretcher 103 hours after the earthquake.

Across the border in Syria, rescuers from the White Helmets group used their bare hands to dig through plaster and cement, thick dust clouding the air, until they reached the bare foot of a little girl, dressed in dark pink pajamas trapped from days trapped, but alive and free at last.

