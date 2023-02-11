The death toll is nearing 30,000 and more are being held as government targets for building contractors





The Turkish government has arrested more than 100 building contractors and others who may be responsible for collapsed buildings and deaths this week, according to The New York Times, as the death toll from the earthquake that hit the region on Monday passed 28,000.

The death toll from the recent earthquake in Turkey and Syria is close to 30,000.

key facts

Turkey’s Justice Ministry has set up “earthquake crime investigation units,” according to the state-run Anadolu news agency, leading to the arrest of more than 100 people this week for failing to abide by building codes.

Turkey’s Health Ministry estimates the death toll from the 7.8-magnitude quake at 24,617 on Saturday.

The death toll in government-held areas of northern Syria remains at 1,347, with another 2,295 injured, according to the Syrian Health Ministry — though the office has not updated its estimates since February 9.

The death toll in the rebel-held area of ​​the country in the northwest – where residents have relied on humanitarian aid due to the decade-long Syrian civil war – has risen to 2,167, according to the Syrian Civil Defense.

While discussing humanitarian relief efforts, UN humanitarian aid chief Martin Griffiths said the earthquake was “the worst event in 100 years in this region,” according to Reuters.

The US military began deploying troops to assist with relief efforts on Friday, according to The Washington Post, following the announcement by Pentagon spokesman Brig. Gen. Pat Rider Wed.

Huge number

13 million. This is the number of people affected by the earthquake in 10 provinces in Turkey, according to Anadolu Agency.

Amazing fact

In a separate set of arrests Saturday, Turkish officials arrested 98 suspects of alleged looting and prank contacting affected victims, sources told Anadolu Agency, after confiscating at least $14,700 in stolen cash among other goods, including laptops, weapons and jewelry.

main background

The quake – the world’s deadliest since 2011 – destroyed apartment buildings, shopping malls, mosques and offices just after 4 a.m. Monday, with its epicenter about 20 miles east of Gaziantep. Nearly 26,000 search and rescue workers in Turkey — plus additional support from more than a dozen countries — are on the ground searching for survivors, according to Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority. The World Health Organization warned the death toll could reach more than 20,000 in an announcement made on Tuesday, an estimate that was crossed out on Wednesday.

