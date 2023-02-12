North Texas earthquake relief heads to Turkey – NBC5 Dallas-Fort Worth





For the past week, the Turkish American Society of North Texas has been working around the clock to collect donations to get much-needed supplies to people affected by the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

Within days, volunteers struggled to sort, bin and transport thousands of donations from North Texas residents.

Thursday night, a flight took off carrying nearly 20,000 pounds of supplies, such as winter clothing, canned food, baby items, and personal hygiene items. Another trip is planned for Friday night as well.

“The outpouring of help and donations, such as the magnitude of what you see behind me, was an effort on the part of Dallas-Fort Worth,” Erdal Sipahi said in front of a Turkish Airlines cargo plane.

It took an army of people in North Texas to make it happen, said Sipahi, the TURANT president. Everything from people donating warehouse space for donations, to others providing semi-trucks to transport items to the airport.

Turkish Airlines and Turkish Cargo will continue to help transport donations to the region.

Where to Donate a Garland: 2525 South Shiloh Rd. Suite 200, Garland (MF: 9 AM – 10 PM) Downton Dallas: 3907 Elm St, Dallas, (MF: 11 AM – 2 PM) Motif Tile Inc. 3225 Skylane Dr. Suite 125, Carrollton (MF 10am-6pm) What to Donate Unused winter clothes for infants, children and adults Unused scarves, beanie, socks and underwear. Non-perishable food and clothing

With many international organizations on the ground in Turkey and Syria, some say financial donations can help these organizations with relief efforts.

Click here to find out how to help.

