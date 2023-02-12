Hopes of rescue diminished as the death toll in the earthquake passed 28,000





ADIYAMAN, Turkey – As the death toll climbed to 28,000, desperation mounted with each passing hour for those hoping to find their relatives alive in the rubble days after earthquakes devastated Turkey and Syria.

But as rescue workers searched around the clock in freezing temperatures on Saturday, chances of finding survivors among those trapped in concrete piles of fallen homes and apartment buildings slimmed down, and the UN emergency relief coordinator warned the death toll could be higher. . Double.

Vice President Fuat Oktay told reporters late Friday, as reported by the Associated Press, that in Turkey, 67 people have been pulled from rubble by claws in the past 24 hours. He added that about 80,000 people are receiving hospital treatment, and more than a million people have become homeless and are in temporary shelters.

Rescue workers search for survivors of the earthquake in Antakya, Turkey, on Saturday. Hussein Mulla/AFP

His comments came after NBC News witnessed Ozlem Yilmaz, 33, and her 6-year-old daughter Zuleiha, pulled from the rubble of a building in the southeastern city of Adiyaman by Turkish miners with the help of a US rescue team.

“This is a miracle,” said their relative, Ilkay Yavuz, after speaking to them in an ambulance. “How can someone live in the ruins for five days?”

However, Yavuz’s joy was soon cut short by the fact that Özlem’s 11-year-old daughter, Zeynep, died. Her husband and cousin Oguzan Yilmaz, 43, was confirmed dead on Saturday.

While local media reported that more people were pulled from the rubble on Saturday, Martin Griffiths, the UN emergency relief coordinator, warned the death toll could rise.

“I think it is difficult to estimate it accurately because we need to be under the rubble, but I am sure it will double or increase,” he told Britain’s Sky News on Saturday. “This is terrifying. This is nature responding in a really harsh way.” (Sky News is owned by Comcast, the parent company of NBC News.)

The first devastating earthquake, which occurred on Monday, struck Turkey and neighboring Syria in the early hours, with a magnitude of 7.8. It is rated “major” on the official size scale. Hours later, another earthquake occurred nearby, with a magnitude of 7.6.

