Memorial to Orlando Couple Killed in Turkey, Syria Earthquake Will Collect Proceeds for Victims – Orlando Sentinel





Orlando’s bride-to-be was among the tens of thousands who died in the catastrophic earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on February 6.

Alex and Veronica Elgin have been spending time with family on the Mediterranean coast of Turkey in hopes of starting a family of their own, said Vasilios “Billy” Poulos, an old friend of Alex’s.

Paulos said rescue teams found Alex Elgin’s mother on Wednesday and the couple died on Thursday. He said the three were on their beds. Alex Elgin’s only brother identified the bodies in the rubble.

“For the past decade, Alex has been someone I talk to dozens of times a day for various reasons,” said Poulos. “When someone is such an integral part of your daily life, it’s confusing when you lose them. It doesn’t make sense.”

The couple got married seven months ago. Alex Elgin was a local mortgage broker and Veronica Elgin worked as a nurse. Paul describes them as a loving couple with a strong faith in God. He said that his friend did a weekly Bible study and always knew how to make anyone laugh.

That’s why he helps raise money to help earthquake survivors. He said that’s what his friend would have done.

On Thursday, Poulos launched a GoFundMe that seeks to raise $30,000 that will partially support the surviving Elgin family members, but mostly go toward families affected by the earthquake.

A memorial ceremony will be held at 8 pm on Monday at Café 34 Istanbul on the International Road.

The restaurant/shisha lounge was one of several places where friends would meet and have a cigar. Poulos said the restaurant will donate a percentage of the proceeds to help provide supplies for the victims and families of the victims, and a local cigar venue will donate 100% of the proceeds, in addition to selling Alex’s favorite cigars.

The earthquake killed more than 25,000 people, and left thousands of homes destroyed after the earthquake and a series of aftershocks swept through Turkey and Syria.

The death toll surpassed the 2011 earthquake off Japan that triggered a tsunami, killing more than 18,400 people. A US State Department spokesman said at least eight Americans were killed. Their names have not been published.

On Thursday, Turkish authorities said they were receiving aid from Poland, Switzerland, Israel and the West Bank. But on the Syrian side, which includes both government and opposition-held areas of the border, aid has been more scarce. According to the Associated Press, international aid is hampered by the ongoing war, especially along the border, which is surrounded by Russian-backed government forces.

“The people of Turkey need supplies, blankets, coats, and shelter,” Poulos wrote on the GoFundMe page. “If Alex were here, I can’t imagine the lengths he would go to help his family, friends, neighbors and community. I feel compelled to ensure that local communities get all the help they can get.”

[email protected]

Sentinel’s Cristobal Reyes contributed to this report.

