Syrian animals were found days after the earthquake that killed more than 2,000 people

An animal sanctuary in rebel-held Syria has rescued a cat trapped inside its human shop for three days, a chicken stuck in the middle of a flooding river, and a dog bleeding profusely from a leg. But she couldn’t save them all.

“Just like humans, we had to do the triage,” said Mohamed Youssef, one of the veterinarians at the Ernesto cat sanctuary in Syria. “But we saved a lot, and we’re still looking.”

As hopes of rescuing earthquake survivors in northwest Syria faded, nearly a dozen Ernesto’s workers continued to pull dogs, cats, goats and chickens from the rubble. With few tools, they worked mostly by hand.

In a region devastated by tragedy after tragedy, returning lost pets to their owners can bring emotional relief, and collecting displaced farm animals ensures a steady source of food for a people largely cut off from international trade.

Workers from the Ernesto Cat Sanctuary in Syria take care of a dog that injured its leg in this week’s earthquake while searching for abandoned pets. (Video: Ernesto’s cat sanctuary in Syria)

Ernesto’s founder, Alessandra Abdeen, said her group was the only one in northwest Syria focused on finding animals — other groups, such as the Syrian Civil Defense, also known as the White Helmets, focused on finding humans under rubble before wrapping up recovery missions on Saturday. Without Ernesto, animals left running for their lives by their humans, or by those killed by collapsing buildings, would likely perish.

The team has already brought nearly 35 animals to the sanctuary in Idlib city and treated dozens of other animals in the area, traveling 20-30 miles to find animals on farms and affected by the floods. Abdeen said the rescue operation will continue for about another week.

“Humans cannot live without dogs, cats, goats, or poultry,” Youssef said in Arabic. “They are part of our families, like a mother or father. They give us food, they give us happiness, they give us comfort. We wouldn’t be without them.”

Youssef added that after a traumatic event such as an earthquake, pets provide a love that few humans can match, a psychological support that can be a lifeline after so much loss. Earlier this week, the team heard meowing under a pile of rocks. The team rushed in and dug up the cat with their hands. Later they also found puppies whose owners had either been killed or escaped.

Abdeen started Ernesto in 2016 at the height of the civil war in Aleppo. Across the country, millions of animals left behind have fled their homes or hundreds of thousands have been killed in the conflict. Named after the cat of the late founder, this sanctuary was the only place in northwest Syria dedicated to the care of animals. What started with 20 cats grew to more than 180 a year later.

Then he gassed the shelter with chlorine, the owners said. Several cats were killed. Millions have been displaced in Syria. The campus moved west to Kafarneh, near the Turkish border, but was bombed again.

They finally built the facility that will be their home in the city of Idlib and now have nearly 2,000 cats, 30 dogs, five monkeys, three donkeys, a horse, a fox, a chicken and a goat, rescued from abandoned homes or destroyed villages. Ernesto hopes to change the culture of animal violence that roams the region in part by going out into villages to sterilize ownerless dogs and other rabid animals. They also offer a free clinic.

When the earthquake woke Youssef on Monday morning, he and his wife and children rushed outside, where it was cold. They didn’t know if there was an aftershock, so they stayed outside for hours, feeling the earthquake attack from below and the rain on top of them. The electricity went out and the internet went out.

A cat has been pulled from the rubble of a collapsed building in rebel-held Syria while workers from Ernesto’s sanctuary search for trapped pets. (Video: Ernesto’s cat sanctuary in Syria)

At Ernesto, the cats were making an eerie meow between eerie silence and gurgling. Although none of its animals were injured, the sanctuary did suffer some minor damage.

Soon, Joseph and the rest of the team decide they have to go out and find the surviving animals. The entire rescue effort began on Wednesday at 6 am with a team of 12 who brought a makeshift animal ambulance, hammer, metal cutters and more.

“We only have our hands, our hearts, and our eyes,” Abedin said.

The team found completely destroyed neighborhoods. In the region, the earthquake destroyed nearly 500 buildings and damaged about 1,500 others. More than 2,000 people have been killed and nearly 3,000 injured in what the UN chief described Saturday as “the worst event in 100 years in this region”. No one knows how many animals died. Youssef said it was as if a tsunami from the ground took over the city.

The team soon began working in towns outside Idlib city like Haram, Salqin, and Atarib, walking piles of stones that were buildings as quietly as they could, listening. They created a Facebook group for locals to contact about beloved pets who are trapped or lost. When they heard an animal crying out for help, they stopped and focused on where it was, often under rocks or in the middle of a flooded river.

They took care of a dog with a cut in the thigh and bandaged another with a broken leg. They find two cows sitting beside the ruins, alive but alone. The large numbers of cats they rescued were in shock and had not eaten for days.

“This kind of damage and trauma, we’ve never seen anything like this before, even with war,” said Ahmed Khalaf Al-Yousef, the group’s other vet.

People stopped them on the street to ask for help. While wading through the water, three members of the team stumbled upon a cat that had climbed a tree in the middle of a flooded river. In destroyed villages, Yusuf focused on finding trapped or dying creatures. When he did, he retrieved the medicine from his veterinary bag, treated the large animals in the field and vowed to return with food.

“We are the only team doing what we used to do,” Al-Yousef said. Like those searching for humans, there were no international aids or other veterinarians to help treat the injured animals.

In a particularly triumphant moment, they found a cat trapped inside his human shop—he hadn’t returned his owner since the quake—so rescue workers went down on their stomachs to try and lift the garage door off the floor. It was locked, so it would only be inches off the ground. Little by little, first by the front paws and the head, and then by the body, they pulled the cat under the door.

After a human cat disappears in earthquakes in Syria, animal shelter workers pull it from under a locked storefront door. (Video: Ernesto’s cat sanctuary in Syria)

Joseph, the other vet, said they need more people and tools to find the animals, and more food and vets to keep them alive. The electricity in the animal clinic goes out frequently, making it nearly impossible to perform any major surgeries. They do what they can, stitching up wounds, fixing bandages, and serving food.

They search for nine or 10 hours a day, until it gets dark, but then they have to go home, leaving the trapped animals alone for another day.

He said, “We wept for the animals that died.” But we cry for the animals that still exist. We want to find their humans, too. But we don’t have enough people or time to help everyone. We want help, but we also need help.”

