Turkey Issued Over 100 Construction Arrest Warrants After Deadly QuakeExBulletin





Emergency teams search for people under the rubble of a destroyed building in Adana, southern Turkey, Tuesday, February 7, 2023. For Syrians and Ukrainians fleeing violence at home, the earthquake in Turkey and Syria is only the latest tragedy.

Antakya, Turkey — As rescuers are still pulling a lucky few from the rubble six days after two earthquakes devastated southeastern Turkey and northern Syria, Turkish officials have detained or issued arrest warrants for about 130 people allegedly involved in the construction of buildings that demolished and crushed their occupants.

The death toll from Monday’s earthquakes stood at 28,191 – plus more than 80,000 injured – as of Sunday morning and was sure to rise as bodies continued to appear.

As desperation also breeds anger over the slow, agonizing rescue efforts, focus has shifted to who is responsible for not better preparing people in the earthquake-prone region that includes a region of Syria that was already reeling from years of civil war.

Although Turkey has, on paper, building codes that meet current standards for earthquake engineering, they are rarely enforced, which explains why thousands of buildings have collapsed on their side or smashed onto residents.

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said late Saturday that 131 people suspected of responsibility for the collapsed buildings had been ordered to be detained.

Turkey’s justice minister has vowed to punish anyone responsible, and prosecutors have begun collecting samples from the buildings to obtain evidence of the materials used in the constructions. The quakes were strong, but victims, experts and people across Turkey blame poor construction for compounding the devastation.

The state-run Anadolu Agency said that the authorities arrested two people in Gaziantep province, on Sunday, on suspicion of cutting columns to create additional space in a collapsed building.

The day before, the Turkish Ministry of Justice had announced plans to set up offices to “investigate earthquake crimes”. The offices aim to identify contractors and others responsible for construction work, gather evidence, direct experts including architects, geologists and engineers, and verify building permits and occupation permits.

Authorities detained a building contractor on Friday at Istanbul airport before he could board a flight out of the country. A 12-story luxury building contractor in the historic city of Antakya, in Hatay province, collapsed leaving countless people dead.

The arrests can help direct public anger toward builders and contractors, diverting attention from local and state officials who have allowed seemingly substandard buildings to move forward. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government, already burdened by economic stagnation and high inflation, faces parliamentary and presidential elections in May.

The survivors, many of whom have lost loved ones, have turned their frustration and anger on the authorities as well. Extensive damage overwhelmed rescue crews and affected roads and airports, making the race against time even more difficult.

Erdogan admitted earlier in the week that the initial response had been hampered by the extensive damage. He said the worst affected area is 500 kilometers (310 miles) in diameter and home to 13.5 million people in Turkey. During a tour of quake-hit cities on Saturday, Erdogan said a disaster of this scale was rare, and referred again to it as the “disaster of the century”.

Rescuers, including crews from other countries, continued to investigate the ruins in hopes of finding additional survivors who could overcome the long, increasingly odds. Thermal cameras were used to probe the piles of concrete and metal, while rescuers demanded silence so they could hear the voices of those trapped.

A 6-year-old boy was pulled from the rubble of his home in Adiyaman on Sunday, 151 hours after the earthquake. The rescue was broadcast live by HaberTurk TV, which showed the child wrapped in a space blanket and placed in an ambulance. The exhausted rescuer removed his surgical mask and took a deep breath as a group of women could be heard crying with joy.

Turkey’s Minister of Health, Fahrettin Koca, released a video of a rescued young girl wearing a dark blue jacket. “Good news at 150. She was rescued a short time ago by crews. There is always hope!” he tweeted.

The efforts of the Italian and Turkish rescue team also paid off when they removed a 35-year-old man from the rubble in the hard-hit city of Antakya. Private NTV reported that the man, Mustafa Sarigul, was unharmed as he was carried on a stretcher to an ambulance, 149 hours after the first earthquakes.

The state-run Anadolu Agency reported that during the night a child was released in the town of Nizip in Gaziantep, while a 32-year-old woman was rescued from the rubble of an eight-storey building in the city of Antakya. The woman, a teacher named Meltam, asked for tea as soon as she showed up, according to NTV.

NTV reported that efforts are underway in Kahramanmaras, near the epicenter of the first magnitude 7.8 earthquake early Monday morning, to reach a survivor who was discovered by sniffer dogs under a seven-storey building.

However, those who were found alive remained a rare exception.

A large temporary cemetery was under construction on the outskirts of Antakya on Saturday. Bulldozers and bulldozers dug holes in the field as trucks and ambulances laden with black body bags arrived continuously. Hundreds of graves, no more than 3 feet (1 meter) apart, are marked with simple planks of wood set vertically in the ground.

The picture is less clear about the ordeal across the border in Syria.

The death toll in the rebel-held area of ​​northwest Syria has reached 2,166, according to the rescue group the White Helmets. The total death toll in Syria reached 3,553 on Saturday, although the 1,387 deaths reported in government-held parts of the country had not been updated for days.

