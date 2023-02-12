Hopes of rescue diminished as the death toll in the earthquake passed 28,000





An Israeli search and rescue team rescued 8-year-old Ridvan Cakiroglu from the rubble of a collapsed building 116 hours after the earthquakes struck, on February 10, 2023 in the Turkish city of Kahramanmaras.

Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

As the death toll climbed to 28,000, desperation mounted with each passing hour for those hoping to find their relatives alive in the rubble days after earthquakes devastated Turkey and Syria.

But as rescue workers searched around the clock in freezing temperatures on Saturday, chances of finding survivors among those trapped in concrete piles of fallen homes and apartment buildings slimmed down, and the UN emergency relief coordinator warned the death toll could be higher. . Double.

Vice President Fuat Oktay told reporters late Friday, as reported by the Associated Press, that in Turkey, 67 people have been pulled from rubble by claws in the past 24 hours. He added that about 80,000 people are receiving hospital treatment, and more than a million people have become homeless and are in temporary shelters.

His comments came after NBC News witnessed Ozlem Yilmaz, 33, and her 6-year-old daughter Zuleiha, pulled from the rubble of a building in the southeastern city of Adiyaman by Turkish miners with the help of a US rescue team.

“This is a miracle,” said their relative, Ilkay Yavuz, after speaking to them in an ambulance. “How can someone live in the ruins for five days?”

However, Yavuz’s joy was soon cut short by the fact that Özlem’s 11-year-old daughter, Zeynep, died. Her husband and cousin Oguzan Yilmaz, 43, was confirmed dead on Saturday.

While local media reported that more people were pulled from the rubble on Saturday, Martin Griffiths, the UN emergency relief coordinator, warned the death toll could rise.

“I think it’s difficult to estimate precisely because we need to be under rubble, but I’m sure it will double or increase,” he told Britain’s Sky News on Saturday. “This is terrifying. This is nature responding in a really harsh way.” (Sky News is owned by Comcast, the parent company of NBC News.)

The first devastating earthquake, which occurred on Monday, struck Turkey and neighboring Syria in the early hours, with a magnitude of 7.8. It is rated “major” on the official size scale. Hours later, another earthquake occurred nearby, with a magnitude of 7.6.

Faced with questions about earthquake planning and response times, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan promised this week to start work on rebuilding cities “within weeks”, saying hundreds of thousands of buildings were now uninhabitable, while issuing stern warnings against anyone involved in looting. earthquake zone.

The disaster struck as the president prepares for national elections scheduled for June. Even before the earthquake, Erdogan’s popularity was already eroding amid a rising cost of living and a declining Turkish currency. Some analysts said the vote would be the toughest challenge in his two decades in power.

“There’s clearly a lot of anger about the immediate response,” said Howard Eisenstat, a nonresident scholar at the Middle East Institute in Washington, D.C. He added that Erdogan’s government would need to work hard before the elections to have any chance of winning.

“In Turkey, they actually have very strict building rules, and what is clear is that if they were followed, a few people would have died,” he said. But “everyone in Turkey knows—and I really mean everyone—that earthquake resistance is a travesty, that it just isn’t done.”

As a result, he said, “The government will certainly start a lot of prosecutions in the immediate aftermath, so it will do everything it can to show that it takes the problem seriously, at a later date.”

In neighboring Syria, the United Nations refugee agency has estimated that up to 5.3 million people have been left homeless. More than 3,500 people have been killed in Syria and the death toll has not been updated since Friday.

The disaster has compounded the suffering in a region reeling from the 12-year-old Syrian civil war, which has isolated many areas of the country and complicated efforts to get aid there.

The United Nations said the first earthquake-related aid convoy crossed from Turkey into northwestern Syria on Friday, a day after an aid shipment scheduled before the disaster arrived.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/02/12/rescue-hopes-dwindle-as-earthquake-death-toll-passes-28000.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos