The death toll from the earthquake exceeds 25 thousand people in Turkey and Syria – Mother Jones





Fighting misinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and catch up on important news.

Rescue workers in Turkey and Syria continued to pull survivors from collapsed buildings on Saturday, as the death toll from a 7.8-magnitude earthquake reached 25,000.

Last Monday’s earthquake and its aftershocks collapsed thousands of buildings in the region, injuring tens of thousands of people and displacing millions during sub-zero temperatures. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, while touring some of the stricken cities, described it as the “disaster of the century.”

To date, the vast majority of the dead – about 22,000 of the total victims – have been found in Turkey. In war-torn Syria, particularly in opposition-held territory, rescuers have been forced to work with very limited resources, sometimes digging with their hands and simple construction tools to locate survivors. They have criticized the international community for failing to provide them with adequate assistance, as the Syrian government in Damascus restricted access to the area during the war. The UN aid official, Martin Griffiths, said he wanted Syrian rescuers to receive more help, but noted on Saturday that the situation there was “not yet clear”.

Meanwhile, several dramatic rescues took place in Turkey on Saturday, with survivors emerging from the rubble after days of being trapped. A family of five was released after 129 hours, according to The Washington Post, citing a Turkish news outlet, while a 4-year-old was found alive after 130 hours. In southern Turkey, after 128 hours, rescuers rescued a baby believed to be no more than two months old.

But hopes of saving more survivors are fading. “[T]Belit Zdemir, a UN liaison officer with AKUT’s search and rescue association, told CNN that the possibility of finding survivors under the rubble in below-freezing temperatures is becoming less likely. and rescue window.

A huge tomb is now under construction on the outskirts of Antakya, also in southern Turkey. The Associated Press reported that bulldozers were digging holes in the fields, and ambulances were constantly arriving with black body bags.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.motherjones.com/environment/2023/02/earthquake-death-toll-tops-25000-in-turkey-and-syria/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos