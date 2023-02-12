Warnings of Violence Hinder Turkey’s Earthquake Rescue Efforts | Turkey and Syria earthquake 2023





Rescue workers in southern Turkey have warned that efforts to find survivors after the earthquake have been hampered by an outbreak of violence, with the death toll in Syria and Turkey passing 28,000.

German rescuers and the Austrian military halted searches on Saturday, citing fighting between unidentified groups.

An Austrian army spokesman said that scuffles between groups in Hatay province resulted in dozens of personnel from the Austrian forces’ disaster relief unit seeking refuge in a base camp with other international organisations, the BBC reported.

Lieutenant-Colonel Pierre Coglois said in a statement: “There is increasing factional aggression in Turkey. There is no plausible relationship between the chances of saving lives and the risks of safety.”

The Austrian Ministry of Defense said that Austria had resumed the rescue operation after the Turkish army intervened to provide protection.

The German branch of the search and rescue group Isar and the German Federal Agency for Technical Relief (TSW) also suspended operations due to security concerns.

“There are more and more reports of clashes between different factions, and shots were also fired,” said Essar spokesman Stefan Hein.

Stephen Baer, ​​Essar’s chief operating officer, said he expects security to worsen as food and water supplies become scarcer.

“We are closely monitoring the security situation as it evolves,” he added.

Turkey: Rescue operations continue 100 hours after the earthquake – photo report

German rescue teams said they will resume work as soon as the Turkish authorities deem it safe, Reuters reported.

The total death toll in Turkey and Syria from the earthquake exceeded 28,000. Fuat Oktay, the Turkish vice president, announced on Saturday that the death toll in Turkey had risen to 24,617.

Meanwhile, state media reported on Saturday that 48 people had been arrested for looting, according to Agence France-Presse, with several weapons confiscated along with cash, jewelry and bank cards.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has not yet commented on the reported unrest in Hatay, but reiterated that the government will take action against those involved in crimes in the area.

Erdogan said: We declared a state of emergency [on Tuesday]. This means that, from now on, people involved in looting or kidnapping must know that the firm hand of the state is on their backs.

And after Saturday’s decree, suspects accused of looting can now be held for seven days instead of four, under the three-month state of emergency that went into effect this week.

“People were breaking windows and fences of shops and cars,” Mehmet Bok, 26, who was looking for a co-worker in a collapsed building in Antakya, told Reuters.

“We are guarding our homes and our cars. Thieves are looting our homes. There is nothing left to say, unfortunately. We are devastated, we are shaken. What we went through is a nightmare,” Hatay resident Elin Kabasakal told AFP.

“The authorities must protect our homes.”

