Turkey and Syria earthquake: miracles few and far between as the search for life becomes an effort to honor the dead | world News





Miracles are few and far between – the search for life has now become an effort to honor the dead.

The death toll is still rising rapidly and the United Nations says it is likely to be double the current figure of 33,000.

Countless bodies are still trapped under the rubble of their former homes.

Everyone was overwhelmed by disaster – an earthquake happened

Those not identified are buried in a mass grave and many families guard the sites, seven days later, to ensure their loved ones are not lost in the chaos.

Syrian student Mohamed Kino is still looking for more of his cousins.

Fadila, the older sister of three, is still buried under their building.

Her sister was found two days ago while we were watching. One of them was found dead, and the youngest, Cham, later died in hospital after a moment’s survival.

Mohamed is looking for another cousin, three years old, under the building next door.

The choking stench of decomposing corpses filled the air as the search continued.

The masks worn by rescue workers protect against odor and rising dust.

Image: A woman stands surrounded by rubble Photo: People walk through what remains of Kahramanmaras in Turkey Photo: An excavator rakes through the wreckage

“We have to put up with this smell while searching. It’s hard for them,” says Mohammed.

“This is the smell of corpses swelled in the sun for seven days – that’s why we need to honor the dead by burying them.”

Digger penetrates into the TV room where his three-year-old cousin, Ainur, is said to have been sleeping.

Her entire family has been pulled out alive as they await news at a nearby mosque.

The entire section was ripped open, revealing the girl’s blanket and then her shoes. But it is nowhere to be found.

Read more: Eyewitness: A boy, nine, was pulled alive after five days underground into his mother’s arms The destruction from above: An aerial view showing the recesses where the towers once stood What countries have offered help and what aid do they provide?

Muhammad will spend the coming hours and days searching for Ainur – refusing to accept her death until he has seen her with his own eyes.

When he does, he will transport her body across the border into Syria and cause her to bury her birthright.

“As Syrians, our return is to our land, to our country, and to our relatives,” says Mohammed.

