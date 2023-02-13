Pakistan’s prime minister says an anonymous donor has given $30 million to Turkey earthquake victims





It’s hard to get around the devastating toll of the twin earthquakes that rocked Turkey and Syria last week, which killed more than 33,000 people. But there is some small comfort in the outpouring of international support as aid pours into the region — including this tale of an anonymous man who walked into the Turkish embassy in the United States, then donated $30 million to earthquake victims.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif tweeted on Saturday that he was “deeply moved” by the donation. It was not possible to obtain a comment from the Turkish embassy to comment on the gift. But CNN reported that Anadolu Agency, one of Turkey’s state-run media channels, confirmed the news.

Sharif tweeted that an “unknown Pakistani” entered the embassy to present this generous gift.

“These are glorified acts of charity that enable humanity to triumph over seemingly insurmountable odds,” Sharif added in a tweet.

His tweet had been retweeted nearly 2,000 times by mid-afternoon Sunday, and had been “liked” more than 14,000 times.

Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) also tweeted on Saturday that two more relief shipments were heading to Pakistani “sisters and brothers” in Turkey to provide more aid.

Hamdi Ulukaya, a native of Turkey, CEO and founder of Yoghurt Chobani, has pledged $1 million to Turkish charitable funds and said he will match up to $1 million in additional donations to help people affected by the disaster.

Amazon AMZN, down -0.64% is also among the companies that donated to disaster relief. It is sending $500,000 in cash donations to groups including the World Food Programme, Save the Children, UNICEF, the Red Crescent, AKUT Search and Rescue Society, and the AHBAP Foundation. Amazon shoppers can donate through a new donation page on the Amazon Store Turkey.

IKEA is sending a donation of approximately $10.7 million to Médecins Sans Frontières (an independent international medical humanitarian organization) that aims to also help earthquake victims.

