Sadness, anguish and anger: the death toll in the earthquake in Turkey and Syria exceeds 34,000; rescue operations | world News





The United Nations on Sunday decried the failure to get much-needed aid to war-torn areas of Syria, while warning that the death toll of more than 34,800 people from the earthquake that devastated Turkey could double. On Sunday, rescuers rescued more survivors, including a pregnant woman and two young children, six days after two earthquakes collapsed thousands of buildings.

Meanwhile, a United Nations convoy with supplies has arrived in northwest Syria via Turkey, but acting relief director Martin Griffiths said more is needed for the millions whose homes have been destroyed.

We have so far failed the people of northwest Syria. They are right to feel abandoned. The search for international help is yet to come,” Griffiths said on Twitter.

Supplies have been slow to arrive in Syria, where years of conflict have devastated the healthcare system, and parts of the country are still held by rebels fighting the government of President Bashar al-Assad, which is under Western sanctions.

A UN convoy of ten trucks crossed into northwest Syria via the Bab al-Hawa border crossing, according to an AFP correspondent, carrying shelter kits of plastic sheeting, rope, nails and nails, as well as blankets, mattresses and carpets.

On Sunday, Assad thanked the UAE for providing “huge relief and humanitarian aid,” with pledges of tens of millions of dollars in aid.

But security concerns have prompted some rescue operations to be suspended, and dozens of people have been arrested for looting or attempting to defraud victims in the aftermath of the earthquake in Turkey, according to state media.

An Israeli aid organization said on Sunday it had suspended its earthquake rescue operation in Turkey and returned home due to a “significant” security threat to its staff.

The United Nations has warned that at least 870,000 people are in urgent need of hot meals across Turkey and Syria.

Turkey’s disaster management agency said more than 32,000 people from Turkish organizations are working in the search and rescue effort, along with 8,294 international rescue workers.

Anger grows

The Syrian Ministry of Transport said that 62 aid planes have landed in Syria this week, and more are on the way in the coming days, mainly from Saudi Arabia. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged the Security Council to allow the opening of new aid points across the border between Turkey and Syria, with the possibility of holding a meeting to discuss the situation in Syria in the coming days.

After days of grief and grief, anger is growing in Turkey over the poor quality of the buildings as well as the government’s response to the country’s worst disaster in nearly a century.

Officials say 12,141 buildings were either destroyed or severely damaged in the quake. Turkish police reportedly arrested 12 people on Saturday, including contractors, over collapsed buildings in the southeastern provinces of Gaziantep and Şanlıurfa.

48 arrested

Today, Saturday, state media reported that the Turkish authorities have arrested 48 people on charges of looting or attempting to defraud the victims.

The Anadolu news agency said the suspects were detained in eight different provinces as part of investigations into looting.

It later reported that 42 looting suspects were detained in the southern province of Hatay, while six were arrested for defrauding a victim in Gaziantep over the phone.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/turkeysyria-earthquake-death-toll-tops-34k-rescue-ops-on-101676243912811.html

