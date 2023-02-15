The IKEA Foundation sends shelters to Syria and Turkey as companies provide earthquake relief | Turkey and Syria earthquake 2023





The IKEA Foundation has sent 5,000 flat-bed shelters to southern Turkey and northern Syria to house people displaced by the earthquake last week, with businesses around the world pledging help.

The Swedish multinational charity arm of Housewares said on Tuesday it had donated €10m (£8.8m) to NGO Better Shelter, through which it developed the award-winning, sturdy 17.5m2 two-box shelters that can be assembled without tools. . .

“As the devastating impact of the earthquake spreads, it is clear that our collective efforts are required to support the many children and families who have been left without a home and access to the basic necessities of life,” said the Foundation’s CEO, Per Higgins. “The need is urgent and growing for safe and dignified shelter against the cold and freezing temperatures.”

The IKEA Foundation has sent 5,000 flat shelters to southern Turkey and northern Syria. Photo: Ali Hajj Suleiman/IKEA Foundation

The foundation said that the first of the so-called relief housing units arrived in Hatay province in southern Turkey, and some of them were built during the night. Last week, the Foundation donated another €10 million to Doctors Without Borders to help with healthcare.

The modular shelters are used as temporary homes, classrooms, and clinics in more than 80 countries, including Ukraine, Bangladesh, and Colombia. More than 10,000 people have been set up in Syria as internally displaced people fleeing the civil war.

The United Nations said up to 13.5 million people were affected by the 7.8-magnitude earthquake and aftershocks, with an estimated 5.3 million people displaced in Syria and more than a million in tents and temporary shelters in Turkey.

Dozens of other companies said they were donating aid, including food, medicine, services and money.

Amazon began sending shipments of baby food, blankets, tents and medicine through its warehouses in Istanbul last week. The company has now set up a large-scale disaster relief center outside the city, and is sending $600,000 to NGOs including the World Food Programme, Save the Children, UNICEF, the Turkish and Emirati Red Crescents and Turkish search and rescue groups.

People are resting in front of the flat pack shelters. Photo: Ali Hajj Suleiman/IKEA Foundation

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said the company had activated SOS alerts to ensure that “relevant emergency information” reached the affected people, and was supporting relief and recovery efforts. Apple’s Tim Cook said his company is making a donation.

Meta, the owner of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, said she donated $550,000 to aid and recovery aid in Turkey and Syria, while Irish-American consulting group Accenture donated $1 million to humanitarian NGOs.

US multinational oil company Chevron said it donated $1 million in aid, UPS Shipping allocated $1 million for logistical support for aid shipments, FedEx pledged similar logistical support and also donated $100,000 to the Turkish Red Crescent.

German financial services group Allianz is donating €6 million and will also add a €1 million donation to staff, while Deutsche Telekom made calls and text messages from Germany to Turkey and Syria for free and donated €1 million to a relief project.

Pharmaceutical company Bayer has set up a €1.5m disaster fund, including a €200,000 donation to the German Red Cross for aid in Syria, and launched a staff donation fund to match.

Mercedes-Benz is donating 1 million euros to the Red Cross, while Porsche and Volkswagen are giving similar amounts to the German humanitarian aid platform. Germany is home to the largest Turkish community in the world outside of Turkey.

German-flagged Lufthansa launched relief flights to Turkey, while Danish shipping company Maersk donated 1,000 shipping containers for cargo of clothes, blankets and food.

Inditex, the parent company of fashion brands Zara, Pull & Bear, Bershka and Massimo Dutti, said it has donated 3 million euros to help groups active in Turkey and Syria, as well as giving 500,000 coats, jackets and waistcoats to the Turkish Red Crescent.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/feb/14/turkey-syria-earthquake-aid-firms-ikea-shelters The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos