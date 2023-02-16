Trapped brothers are rescued for nearly 200 hours after the Turkey earthquake





Two brothers were among at least nine people miraculously rescued from the rubble of an earthquake in Turkey on Tuesday – some 200 hours after powerful tremors rocked the region, killing more than 41,000 people.

One sibling survived by drinking protein powder, while another survivor said he was playing video games when his building collapsed.

Upbeat rescue workers said they could still hear the voices of other survivors trapped under collapsed buildings eight days after the disaster devastated Turkey and Syria.

Siblings Mehmet Anis Yeninar, 17, and Baki Yeninar, 21, were heard by workers from the rubble of a residential building in Kahramanmaras – where the earthquakes were centered – and brought them out, according to the Andalus news agency.

Baki told the rescuers that he survived by drinking protein powder nearby.

The brothers were among at least six survivors pulled from the first apartment building

Footage released by the General Command of the Turkish Gendarmerie Forces showed rescuers scouring what remains in Kahramanmaras, the Turkish city closest to the epicenter of the earthquake, which measured 7.8 on the Richter scale.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan acknowledged problems with the country’s initial response to the earthquake during a televised address in Ankara on Tuesday.

“We are facing one of the greatest natural disasters not only in our country but also in the history of mankind,” Erdogan said, later adding that more than 8,000 people were rescued alive in the aftermath of the disaster.

Rescue workers pull Mehmet Enis Yaninar from the wreckage of a collapsed building in Kahramanmaras, Turkey. The Yanar brothers were among 12 people rescued from the apartment building. Ismail Coskun/Ihlas News Agency (IHA) via Reuters

Another young man, Mehmet Kafer Cetin, 18, was rescued in Adiyaman Province 198 hours after the earthquakes.

Cetin told rescuers that he was playing video games when his building collapsed.

“While we were shoveling rubble underfoot with an excavator, a hole opened up there, and suddenly we heard a voice say, ‘I’m here,'” recalls miner Elias Gunness, indicating that he and other rescuers were thinking of the layout of the houses while searching. about survivors.

After Jettin was rescued, Gunness said, he asked for a hot meal and water.

Members of a rescue team work to free a dog named Tarcin from a building that collapsed during the earthquake in Antakya, Turkey. Joao Relvas/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock A member of the Turkish animal rights group HAYTAP rescues a dog that had been trapped for seven days inside an earthquake-damaged house in Antakya. AP

“We’re so happy now,” said Jeunesse. “This gave us wonderful, wonderful happiness after seven or eight days, and now our stress is gone.”

But UN authorities say the rescue phase of their operation is drawing to a close as hopes for more survivors diminish. The agency said officials were shifting focus on finding shelter, food and schools for the survivors. The Syrian Civil Defense Forces, or White Helmets, said their group’s search efforts were slowing.

Strong aftershocks, including tremors of magnitude 6.7, shook the area about 10 minutes after the first quake. Then another earthquake measuring 7.5 on the Richter scale hit the area, adding additional damage to the devastation.

People who lost their homes in the devastating earthquake line up to receive aid supplies at a makeshift camp

The total death toll in Turkey and Syria has risen to over 41,000 with 353,418 deaths reported in Turkey and over 5,814 in Syria. The death toll is expected to continue to rise.

The World Health Organization’s director for Europe, which includes Turkey, described the series of earthquakes as “the worst natural disaster” to hit the region in 100 years.

“We are witnessing the worst natural disaster in the WHO European region in a century, and we are still getting a sense of its scale,” Hans Kluge, WHO’s Regional Director for Europe, said during a press conference.

Kluge noted that there are about 26 million people in both Syria and Turkey in need of humanitarian aid.

“There are also growing concerns about emerging health issues linked to cold weather, hygiene and sanitation and the spread of communicable diseases – with particularly vulnerable people at risk,” the official said.

A report published by the Turkish Business and Business Confederation estimated the cost of the damage at $84.1 billion – $70.8 billion from the restoration of thousands of homes, $10.4 billion from lost national income and $2.9 billion from lost working days.

