The ‘heroic’ rescue dog who died caring for earthquake survivors in Turkey is honored at home





Mexico has paid tribute to a “heroic” rescue dog who died while searching for survivors buried under earthquake rubble in Turkey.

The dog — a dachshund named Proteo — was one of more than a dozen dogs deployed by Mexico to help with disaster response efforts.

Defense Minister Luis Crescencio Sandoval announced the animal’s death at a daily news conference.

“You have accomplished your mission… Thank you for your heroic work,” the military said on Twitter.

Mexico also deployed 130 military personnel to assist in the clean-up.

“You were always a strong, hard-working dog who never gave up. I will always remember you,” said a rescuer who served alongside Proteo.

What is happening in Turkey and Syria?

The death toll from the devastating earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria has exceeded 41,000.

The magnitude 7.8 earthquake destroyed thousands of buildings and destroyed critical infrastructure.

Rescuers are still searching through the rubble – but more than a week after the initial quake, successful rescues are rare. Humans can only survive for so long without water, and freezing temperatures pose a threat to the remaining survivors.

However, there are moments of joy amidst the devastation. On Tuesday, nine survivors were pulled from the rubble. On Monday, a young girl was rescued after she was trapped in the rubble for 178 hours.

