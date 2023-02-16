Syrian women hope the earthquake disaster will open up the possibility of peace





Before a briefing to reporters in New York on Wednesday, Leila Baker, the UN Population Fund’s regional director for Arab states, spoke to UN News from Aleppo, where women plead for peace amid the rubble of disaster and war’s devastation.

“Without error, in each group of women, individual or collective, their message has been the same: We’ve had enough. We’re exhausted and we want reconciliation. We want peace. We hope that during this very dark moment, it will be a moment when everyone’s hearts and minds are open to the possibilities of peace.” , She said.

The humanitarian needs are enormous

According to media reports, the death toll from the twin earthquakes that struck Syria and neighboring Turkey continues to rise, and has exceeded 41,000.

Nearly nine million people in Syria alone have been affected, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, reports the United Nations Office of Humanitarian Affairs, and the damage is worse in the northwest – the last opposition stronghold – where needs have already been at a record high for nearly 12 years. years of conflict.

More than 4,700 buildings were destroyed, entire streets were destroyed, 4.2 million people were affected in Aleppo, and another three million in Idlib.

UNFPA is the United Nations sexual and reproductive health agency, and Ms. Baker has been visiting its clinics in the city, as well as temporary shelters, and talking to partners and emergency response staff.

While it is impossible to comprehend the level and scale of the destruction, the damage runs much deeper.

Collapsing buildings, shattered hopes

“It is not just the physical devastation that has been exacerbated by more than a decade of conflict and war,” she said.

“It is the cumulative exhaustion of people who have been fighting for their vital existence and now feel that at the very moment they are beginning to return to some normality and see hope and light at the end of the tunnel. “.

Women and girls make up the majority of people now in shelters in north and northwest Syria, or who have been displaced.

Before the earthquake, UNFPA and its partners were running several initiatives to provide safe delivery and maternal health services, as well as protection from gender-based violence.

Dignity in the midst of destruction

“Those had to expand on a massive scale,” Ms. Baker said, adding that services were also being consolidated and expanded to temporary shelters, mosques, schools and even parks, where conditions are less than ideal.

“I say shelter, but I use the term loosely. None of these temporary shelters are equipped for human inhabitants. They lack water. They lack good sanitation, electricity and heat. It was cold, it was dark in places, but we are trying with our partners on the ground.” Providing vital services.

UNFPA has distributed “dignity kits” to nearly 40,000 women and families in Aleppo alone, providing them with basic hygiene products and other personal care items that help instill a sense of normalcy.

The agency is also working with partners to supply the two hospitals there with medical equipment that is still working.

“Peace for health”

The ongoing war has left the Syrian healthcare system in tatters. Only half of health facilities were functioning before the earthquake, according to the World Health Organization.

Top WHO officials were in the country last weekend, including agency chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and Dr. Michael Ryan, executive director of the Health Emergencies Programme.

“I have seen the devastation of entire communities, the unspeakable suffering and the determination of survivors and responders,” Tedros said, speaking Wednesday during his regular briefing from Geneva.

He said the WHO is providing care for survivors, from psychosocial needs to medication, although noting that “the mission to save lives is just beginning.”

“We need peace for the sake of health,” added Dr. Ryan. “From a human perspective, the expansion is moving forward. However, our support will depend on conditions” on the ground.

Great response process

The support from the World Health Organization and the United Nations Population Fund is part of the wider relief and rescue efforts by the international community in response to the massive disasters in Syria and Turkey.

For example, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has helped provide micronutrient supplements to 113,000 under five and 1,000 pregnant and breastfeeding women for three months, the UN reported Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the World Food Program distributed ready meals and other foodstuffs to the displaced families.

“We are working hand in hand with the rest of the UN team here on the ground to ensure we are better coordinated so that the people most in need get the fastest service,” said Ms. Baker.

“It’s a huge process, it’s incomparable, and it’s not something that one agency or one country can handle.”

A step towards reconciliation?

This week, humanitarian workers welcomed the Syrian government’s decision to open two additional border crossings with Turkey so that aid can be delivered to the northwest.

The earthquake occurred on February 6, and the convoys were initially entering through Baba al-Hawa, the only remaining border crossing authorized under a United Nations Security Council resolution adopted nine years earlier.

As of Wednesday, 117 trucks have passed through the crossing and another, Bab al-Salam, 30 of which made the journey that day alone.

Ms. Baker said the move by Syria would have a “very positive impact” on aid operations, and thanked countries that have temporarily lifted sanctions against Damascus as well as the Turkish government for their cooperation.

I think this is a very basic note on how to start reconciliation. Finally, we have a point where everyone converges on the need to help those who need our help. Unbiased, it is blind to anything but humanitarian assistance.

duty to individuals

UNFPA plans to deliver more Karama hospital and equipment kits to the area and will strengthen staffing and coordination on the ground, “because there is a sense of duty of care for our service providers as well.”

She said that although the agency’s staff was traumatized by the quake, they continue to work tirelessly every day. Some even slept in their cars, moving from place to place once their tasks were completed.

Urgent response continues

This week, the United Nations launched an appeal for nearly $400 million for Syria, and a similar appeal for Turkey is being completed.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric, speaking in New York on Wednesday, said efforts are expanding rapidly and further assessments are planned in Syria to identify priority needs in various areas.

He added that the United Nations and humanitarian partners on the Inter-Agency Standing Committee had announced a six-month expansion of the system.

“This helps ensure that all possible means and resources are collectively and operationally deployed to respond urgently in the earthquake-affected areas,” said Mr. Dujarric.

