Could Hurricane Gabriel Cause the Wellington Earthquake?





With the North Island already on edge after Hurricane Gabriel, about one earthquake in every 50 years has rocked the Wellington region. Gene Andrews, a seismologist on duty at GNS, said the two events were “totally coincidental”.

The 6.3-magnitude earthquake – which struck on Wednesday evening – occurred 50 kilometers off the coast of Kapiti. “It’s not often that we see events larger than magnitude 6 in the region… every 50 years or something like that.”

However, the quake occurred in the country’s subduction zone, the area where the continental Pacific Plate moves slowly beneath the Australian Plate – and often triggers seismic events. Andrews stressed that the earthquake was “not unexpected”.

“[There’s] “It has nothing to do with severe weather,” she added. “As we know, earthquakes are more common in New Zealand than the terrible hurricane impacts we have seen.”

Pressure can build up when continental plates attach to each other. This pressure can be released all at once, which we feel like an earthquake.

Sometimes, this pressure is released slowly, over days or weeks rather than seconds. Two swarms of “slow glide” earthquakes have been recorded so far this year.

stuff / stuff

Scientists have denied claims that a hurricane caused the earthquake.

Andrews said researchers who study weather and activity in seismically active areas “with lots of small quakes” have found connections. Heavy rain can modify the frequency of earthquakes. She stressed that these are small seismic events that “most of the time” people will not feel.

For example, one study found that monsoon rains in India’s summer coincide with a decrease in the number of small tremors that occur in Nepal.

The Kapiti earthquake was 50 kilometers below the surface, according to GNS data. “It’s very isolated in terms of stress and pressure,” Andrews said.

From a geological perspective, the timing of the earthquake and the earthquake do not coincide. “In this kind of situation, the water takes a lot of time to seep out and interact with the system.”

According to the US Geological Survey, storms with very low atmospheric pressure (such as Cyclone Gabrielle) can trigger “slow slide” earthquakes – the kind that people don’t feel. But the jury is still out on whether hurricanes, hurricanes, and hurricanes affect faster and more devastating events, such as shaking Wednesday.

Andrews said the Hikurangi subduction zone is seeing a lot of seismic activity, whether it’s a typhoon or not. “We are in earthquake country.”

GeoNet

The quake, which occurred just after 7.30pm on Wednesday, occurred off the coast of Kapiti.

John Taunen, a professor of geophysics at the University of Victoria, agreed that the quake was very unlikely to be hurricane-related.

“The hurricane extends several hundred if not thousands of kilometres, but the pressure changes in the atmosphere are very small compared to the pressures inside the ground…and the increased loads caused by all the rain are also small.”

Instead, Townend thought a nearby “slow slip” event was the most likely cause of Wednesday’s quake.

Andrews noted that the earthquake and Hurricane Gabriel could lead to a similar effect: landslides. Wet conditions may make the ground more prone to slipping at the time of shaking.

“At 6 on the Richter scale, it’s really at the bottom line to cause slipping or rockfall,” she said. “The extra vibration might have an effect, but it would be impossible to pick them off [the effects of the cyclone and the quake] separate.”

Finally, hurricanes and earthquakes are events of great concern, Andrews said. “It’s always unpleasant to feel an earthquake. It just added extra pressure that no one needs.”

You can read more about seismology here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/explained/131245545/could-cyclone-gabrielle-have-triggered-wellingtons-earthquake The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos